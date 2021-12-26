Quick swab and do it yourself: one in two is a false negative – Chronicle

Bologna, 26 December 2021 – More than a race is hoarding: the real object of desire for this Christmas 2021 is the quick swab. In the pharmacy, of course. But even that ‘do-it-yourself‘which is found in the same pharmacies and, for very short periods before theout of stock, even in some supermarkets. Prices, as with the masks at the beginning of the pandemic, they are schizophrenic: there are those who take advantage of it, and those who do not. But they are often sold in controlled quantities: no more than two or three per person. Still, the risk of feeling safe without foundation is very high, because the false negative rate is enormous. One out of two.

Rapid tests, one in two is false negative

From a study of 332 patients, published in the journal Future virology, it emerges that the rapid antigen test for the detection of Covid-19 it is wrong almost once out of two, providing a high false negative rate.









“The novelty of this study – explains Claudio Giorlandino, scientific director of the Altamedica Research Center in Rome who oversaw the study – lies in the absolute methodological correctness which, first, revealed that the already known limits are actually extremely greater. The huge number of false negatives that these tests, carried out in pharmacies or in small studios or laboratories, produce is extremely dangerous because – underlines the expert – it determines in negative subjects a false sense of security “.

Positive at Covid: what to do and quarantine

Because they are called antigenic

Antigenic tests detect the presence of the virus not through its nucleic acid (Rna) but through its proteins, i.e. the antigens. This is why it is also commonly referred to as an antigen test

Covid quick swab, when to do it

It is now clear that it is useless to rush to undergo a test – antigenic or molecules – as soon as you have had a suspicious contact. In the first two days, in fact, the virus is not detectable. Then, from the third day, it becomes so only for the molecular buffers and only subsequently – after 72 hours, approximately – also for the rapid ones, which have a much lower sensitivity. Complicating the situation is a very fast-replicating virus like the Omicron variant: an infected person could have a negative test in the evening and a positive one the following morning.









Rapid tests in the pharmacy: very long queues

As Altrocomunsumo notes, taking a quick test at the pharmacy may not be easy at all. They range from 4 days of waiting in Piedmont up to almost 6 days in Veneto and Lombardy before having an appointment for the tampon. Better in Campania, Puglia and Sicily where the wait is only one day.

Prices

In pharmacies, unless there are special agreements, the cost for adults is 15 euros, around 8 for children under 18. The cost of do-it-yourself products, on the other hand, varies greatly: from 5 to 15 euros. On the internet there are really all kinds of them, but you need to pay close attention to the degree of reliability.

The quick do-it-yourself swab

They are the cross of the experts, who have asked for it more and more elimination from the sale. First of all, they are not tracked, therefore they leave the behavior in the event of a positive outcome to the conscience of the individual. Of course, the very strong recommendation is to report immediately that you have been infected and to put in place all the precautions of the forty, including the self-tracking of your own risk contacts.









But that’s not all: the self-execution of the test opens up another one alea of doubts: the test was performed correctly? The brand, perhaps purchased on the web, offers enough reliability? These are all doubts that make virologists sleep restless, even given the massive use in view of Christmas lunches and dinners and for New Year’s Eve.

“Block quick tests”

“Block the quick swabs so as not to close Italy”, is the appeal of Claudio Giorlandino scientific director of the Altamedica Research Center in Rome.

“This situation (of very high circulation of the virus, ed) is complicated by the excessive use of rapid buffers which, in fact, in conditions of high transmission, are a really dangerous element“, declared Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Padua.

“I’m testing with one extremely low sensitivity, so much so that positive cases are currently detected by 0.2% of rapid tests and by 6% of molecular ones. Furthermore, we have over 50% of false negatives “, is the sentence of virologist Francesco Broccolo, of the University of Milan Bicocca .









