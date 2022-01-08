quick swab at the pharmacy to close the quarantine. And self-test debuts

The procedures for exiting the periods of isolation and quarantine from covid-19 are streamlined through two new measures: the first by carrying out quick antigenic swabs in the pharmacy, starting from Monday, with the cost to be borne by the health service; the second will be the self-test, from Monday 17 January, with the possibility, in the event of a quick swab performed at home and a positive result, to immediately start the isolation period by recording the test result in a special regional portal, uploading the photo of the result itself, and therefore without waiting for the timing of the healthcare company.

“We want the many rapid swabs to be processed promptly by the Public Health Departments – begins the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. For this we are implementing this agreement with pharmacies, which I thank for the important role they play in the territory, to de-bureaucratise the procedures. But we don’t stop here: we are the only ones in Italy to activate self-testing, it is an alliance between citizens and public health to reduce the circulation of the virus immediately, giving way to the person who should be positive to immediately trigger the isolation. In this way, public health will be lightened and will be able to push the accelerator on vaccinations. We begin to administer the booster to 12-15 year olds, who will be able to book from Saturday; over 50 not yet vaccinated, however, will be able to show up in vaccination centers and be vaccinated without reservation: also for this reason, we will strengthen the hubs on the erritory “.

Rapid test in pharmacy for isolation-quarantine closure

Thanks to the agreement with the pharmacy associations, from Monday in Emilia-Romagna people without Covid 19 symptoms can go to partner pharmacies to perform the rapid nasal antigen test. They will be able to do so as long as they fall within the following cases: to carry out a control screening or, if asymptomatic and in quarantine for having had close contact with a Covid case, to close the quarantine period itself (within 24 hours they will receive automatically from the health company the report of the closure of the case and reactivation of the Green pass). If the test is positive for these people, they will be able to carry out the rapid nasal antigen test always in the pharmacy after 10 days for the closure of the isolation period or after 7 days in the case of a person vaccinated with a third dose (booster), which has completed primary school or recovered from Covid, again for less than 4 months.

Swabs performed for quarantine closure or isolation are the responsibility of the Health Service. The agreement with pharmacies also includes a point relating to schools. In fact, first and second grade secondary school students in whose class a COVID case has occurred will be able to do the rapid antigen test, at the request of the general practitioner or pediatrician. In particular, they will be able to take the first test when the presence of a positive is detected and the second test five days after the first. The buffer will be borne by the commissioner.

Self-test: immediate start of quarantine with self-made quick test

For people who have performed the rapid nasal antigen test at home on their own, in the event of a positive result, there will be the possibility of recording the results of the self-test on a special portal of the Region – active from 17 January -, immediately starting the period of isolation. In this case, only one of the rapid tests valid in the pharmacy can be used. In addition, people who will be able to use this opportunity will have to fall into the following cases: have already received the second vaccination dose, regardless of the date of administration; have activated the electronic health record (ESF) or, in the case of minors, be associated with the parent’s electronic health record.

The result will be uploaded by inserting the photo with the test result, the choice of the test used from the list of valid ones, information on the behavior to be followed in the event of symptoms appearing, information on the type of certificate that will be sent on the ESF by the Departments of Public Health. About 2.5 million people will be able to self-test in Emilia-Romagna, all those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle. In this way it will be impossible to self-test for those who did not want to vaccinate due to contrary to the procedure.