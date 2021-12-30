World

Quick swabs less sensitive to Omicron, the warning of the US health authorities

Useful, of course, but not reliable, because they are less sensitive to the Omicron variant. The US drug agency (Fda) has released a communication on the use of antigen tests for Covid-19, the so-called rapid swabs, explaining that they have the advantage of providing a result in a few minutes, but their ability to detect exactly, Omicron infection is limited compared to previous variants. This means that these tests are more likely to show a negative result despite infection – so-called false negatives – if a person is infected with Omicron.

“Preliminary data suggest that antigen tests detect the Omicron variant, but with reduced sensitivity,” said the US health authority, which however will continue to allow them, following specific directions for use. “If a person tests negative with an antigen test, but is suspected of having Covid-19, for example having symptoms or a high probability of infection due to exposure – reads the note released by the FDA experts – the follow-up with a molecular test (or PCR, ed) is important “. Antigenic tests, in fact, detect antigens on the surface of the virus, while PCR tests look for the genetic material of the virus. The former were already less sensitive than molecular ones, and their sensitivity is now affected by the numerous mutations of the Omicron variant.

Despite this, rapid tests are widely promoted by experts, as they can be performed at home on a regular basis at low cost and thus help control the outbreak. In the United States, these increasingly popular home test kits have recently sold out with the surge in Omicron-related infections and the holiday season. Last week, President Joe Biden announced the purchase of 500 million quick home tests, which can be ordered by Americans via a dedicated website, starting in January.

