“Quick tests unreliable, it’s too much like the flu.” How to do

Covidthe alarm for Omicron 2: the latest variant to spread also in Italy has symptoms too similar to those of the flu and also i quick swabs confuse them, generating a consistent number of false negatives.

The alarm comes from the Italian Federation of general practitioners and Federfarma. The symptoms of Omicron 2 are practically identical to those of the flu: high fever, sore throat, muscle aches. A very different symptomatology from the ‘original’ Covid, which could escape even the quick antigenic swabs. With a shorter waiting time for the outcome, most Italians choose the rapid at the doctor, in the pharmacy or with the do-it-yourself kit: the outcome is almost always negative, but the symptoms persist and the times change. diagnostic. To find the positivity, in fact, it is necessary to wait another 36-48 hours.

“These days we are witnessing this phenomenon of patients with Covid-19 symptoms who are negative on the first rapid test, but who are instead positive after a second test carried out about two days later” – explains Alberto Chiriatti, regional deputy secretary of the Fimmg, reported by Camilla Mozzetti for Il Messaggero – “On average, 9 out of 10 people think they have the flu and, even if they don’t know it, are positive for SARS-CoV-2, also risking infecting friends, family and colleagues, also by virtue of high transmissibility of the new variant “. The phenomenon is also confirmed by Alfredo Procaccini, Deputy Vice President of Federfarma: “The number of tests, compared to the month of February, has increased by more than 20% but there is this problem of false negatives, because Omicron 2 is more difficult to find in the airways and being deeper, the swabs must be done with care and attention ».





Last updated: Tuesday 29 March 2022, 13:13







