QUICK TESTS VALID FOR GREEN PASSES FOR LUXOTTICA EMPLOYEES ARE COMING – Radio Più

Luxottica’s goal: to offer an increasingly complete welfare system to support the sense of community that binds all company offices

AGORDO Unvaccinated Luxottica employees will now be able to take the quick test in the company which will be valid to have the greenpass necessary to access the working establishment. The news reached all the group’s workers through the One Luxottica internal portal. The new quick swabs, bookable through My Personal Desk, will be performed by the company doctor or by specially designated personnel, as required by the new regulations. They will have an agreed cost of 6 Euros, to be anticipated together with the online booking. The service will be managed by specialized external companies, respecting the privacy of employees. Luxottica confirms in particular the full continuity of the service of free and recurrent molecular swabs coordinated by the University of Padua, which has proved in all these months an essential and effective tool for the prevention and control of pandemic risk in all Italian offices and to protect the health of our communities of reference.

