Quidditch changed its name to cut ties with JK Rowling

(EFE) – The quidditch, the real-life sport inspired by the aerial game played by the young magicians of Harry Potter, ditched his fancy name. Now the athletes will ride broomsticks to play quadball.

The US Quadball and Major League Quadball, the two governing bodies of the sport in North Americahave announced this week the new name of quadball, which will come into force this summer. The International Quidditch Association is planning to adopt the new name as well.

The name change is due to two reasons, according to the governing bodies: the sport wanted to part ways with author JK Rowling, and its anti-transgender rhetoric. Also, neither organization owned the Quidditch trademark.

Rowling has increasingly shared views that target transgender people, especially trans women. His comments have alienated many of his fans and several of the actors who have brought their stories to the screen, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who have publicly supported trans people.

Both organizations denounced their positions, stating that the sport was “one of the most progressive in the world in terms of gender equality“, referring to a rule that requires teams to have no more than four players of the same gender on the field at any one time.

Thus, last December, the then leaders of Quidditch decided to find a new name for the sport through a survey of players. Options back then included quadraball, quidball and the eventual winner, quadball, among others.

“This name change is a game changer for usand we want to make the most of it,” the founders of Major League Quadball said in an open letter to players.

The sport formerly known as Quidditch arrived in 2005, when two Middlebury College students began playing it on their campus.. The game is a mix of rugby and dodgeball, among others, and features hoops through which players must pass the balls. Players must ride on broomsticks throughout the match.

Since its foundation, this sport has spread to 40 countries and almost 600 teamsaccording to their governing commissions.