Quidditch changes its name in the US after the new Rowling accusations

The first allegations of transphobia date back to over a year and a half ago, but on the profile of JK Rowling new tweets have sparked the same controversy. With a consequence that has something sensational, relative to the Harry Potter universe and for its fans: the USA Quidditch League decided – promptly followed by that of the United Kingdom – to want to change the name of the sport practiced by the young wizarding apprentices of Hogwarts.

Quadball, Quadraball, Quidstrike, Quidball And Quicker are just some of the options mentioned by the US Quidditch League in poll intended for fans, currently in awe for the anniversary of the first film as well as for the reunion of the cast in Return to Hogwarts. And which aims to distance itself from the author of the saga, but at the same time to reaffirm its position of total inclusiveness.

“The leagues are hoping that a name change will help them continue to distance themselves from the work of JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter book series, who has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for her anti- trans, – reads the statement reported by the Times. – Our sport has acquired a reputation as one of the most progressive in the world in terms of gender equality and inclusiveness, partly thanks to the rule that a team cannot have more than four players of the same sex together on the pitch “.

In response, a spokesperson for Rowling’s literary agency, The Blair Partnership, stated only that “Quidditch Premier League, US Quidditch and Major League Quidditch have never been approved or licensed by JK Rowling”.

While waiting to discover the rebranding of the name, and of the sport itself, the focus remains on the question of transphobia of the British writer. Which apart from the support of Ralph Fiennes had been criticized by many stars of the franchise, included Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

And that, after the wise published in the past to defend and explain its position on the matter, continues to be at the center of the controversy sparked by the tweet of a few days ago in which he quoted George Orwell of 1984: