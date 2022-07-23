Quidditch changes name to quadball; they want distance from JK Rowling

For him US Quadball and Major League Quadballtwo bodies that govern this sport in North America, have spoken this week regarding the new name of “quadball”, which will come into force from the boreal summer of this 2022. For its part, the International Quidditch Association has considered adopting this new name, according to the organizations.

“This name change is a game changer for usand we want to make the most of it,” Major League Quadball founders wrote in an open letter to players

Why will it stop being called Quidditch?

This name change is due to two reasons, according to the governing bodies of this new sports practice: the sport wanted to separate itself from the author of “Harry Potter”, JK Rowling, as well as her anti-transgender and even transphobic rhetoric. As well as that neither of the two organizations owns the “quidditch” brand. (Warner Bros., which owns the “quidditch” brand, and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Rowling has made public her positions towards transgender people, especially trans women. Her comments have caused her fans to distance themselves from her, as well as several of the actors who have starred in her stories on the screen, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watsonn, have been emphatic in supporting the trans population.

This is why the two organizations denounced their positions, stating that this sport was “one of the most progressive in the world in terms of gender equality”, referring to a rule that requires teams not to include more than four players of the same gender on the field in the challenge.

How did Quidditch start in real life?

This sport that was born under the name of quidditch came to the “muggle” world in 2005, when two students from Middlebury College started playing it on their campus. This game is a mixture of rugby and “burned”, among others, and has hoops through which players must pass the balls. Players must ride broomsticks throughout the match, keeping to the fantasy world of Harry Potter.

In its 17 years of existence, its practice has spread to 40 countries and there are almost 600 teams, according to the governing commissions of this unique sport.