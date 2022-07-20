Quidditch changes name to quadball to cut ties with JK Rowling

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) Quidditch, the real-life sport inspired by the passing game played by the young wizards in “Harry Potter,” is ditching its fancy name. Now the athletes will ride broomsticks to play quadball.

The US Quadball and Major League Quadball, the two governing bodies of the sport in North America, this week announced the new name for “quadball”, which will take effect this summer. The International Quidditch Association plans to adopt the new name as well, according to the organizations.

The name change is for two reasons, according to the governing bodies: The sport wanted to separate itself from “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling and her anti-transgender rhetoric. Furthermore, neither organization owned the “quidditch” trademark. (Warner Bros., which owns the “Quidditch” brand, and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

JK Rowling explains what she thinks about gender identity after criticism

Rowling has increasingly shared views that target transgender people, especially trans women. Her comments have alienated many of her fans and several of the actors who have brought her stories to the screen, such as Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who have publicly supported trans people.

Both organizations denounced their positions, stating that the sport was “one of the most progressive in the world when it comes to gender equality,” referring to a rule that requires teams to have no more than four players of the same gender on the field. at once.

The San Antonio Soldiers and the Curse of New Orleans play a game of quidditch, now to be known as quadball.

Thus, last December, the then leaders of “Quidditch” decided to find a new name for the sport through a survey of players. Options back then included quadraball, quidball, and the eventual winner, quadball, among others.

“This name change is a game changer for us, and we want to make the most of it,” Major League Quadball founders said in an open letter to players.

The sport formerly known as Quidditch came to the Muggle world in 2005, when two Middlebury College students began playing it on their campus. The game is a mixture of rugby and “burned”, among others, and has hoops through which players must pass the balls. Players must ride on broomsticks throughout the match.

Since its foundation, this sport has spread to 40 countries and almost 600 teams, according to its governing commissions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.