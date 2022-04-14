Quiescent Twin Maidens in Elden Ring: Location, quest and rewards

Elden Ring gives us the possibility to interact with dozens of NPCs. Each of them has or does not have a series of objectives, missions and rewards. In this case we will talk about the Quiescent Twin Maidensa merchant NPC and no quest related.

Where to find the Quiescent Twin Maidens

The Quiescent Twin Maidens meet in the Left aisle of the Round Table. This character is a merchant with own inventoryto which we can also add the sales inventories of other merchant NPCs. When you kill a merchant NPC, drop a sphere that you can give to the Twin Maidens to add a new store.

The Maiden shops can “evolve” if they increase their inventory as they advance in the game, but not in quests. For example, if you turn in Bernahl’s sphere, upon reaching the Volcano Mansion, the Maidens’ Bernahl shop will add a new Ash of War. However, if the shop increases your inventory by advancing on quests or turning in scrolls, you will only see the basic inventory.

quests and rewards

They have no mission relatedThey only serve as a merchant.