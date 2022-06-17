Quintana Roo stand out on roller skates

At the start of the Conade 2022 National Games on roller skatesQuintana Roo athletes Azul Analis Rodríguez Jiménez and Vivian Michelle Morfín Castañeda won the first gold medals for the delegation, while Jeysi Abigail Sandoval Alejandro won the bronze.

The first to compete in the morning session, held at the Ensenada High Performance Center (CAR) Skating Track, was Azul Analis Rodríguez Jiménez, taking part in the 200-meter finish line test, junior category, and with a time of 20.492 seconds was awarded first place, displacing María Cervantes, from Jalisco, who made a time of 20.664 seconds.

For its part, in the minor youth category, test of the 100 meters goal against goal with hit 13, Vivian Michelle Morfín Castañeda from Quintana Roo took first place with a time of 12.037 seconds, leaving María Fernanda Zebadua, from Chiapas, in second place, who clocked 12.189 seconds. Meanwhile, the older youth Jeysi Abigail Sandoval Alejandro came out on hit 5 of the 200-meter test goal to goal, giving a time of 20.738 seconds, below the representatives of Michoacán and Jalisco, to win the bronze medal.

In this start of activities, the Caribbean skate delegation is awarded the first three medals for Quintana Roo in this 2022 edition of the highest sports fair.

The speed skater from Quintana Roo won a silver medal in the 10-kilometer elimination test, junior category, in what was the closing of the first day of activities within the Conade 2022 National Games.

Despite the fall of the peloton in the fifth lap, in the first elimination that left out the second Quintana Roo Avril Fernanda Carrillo Izaguirre for falling on the trackJade Melissa remained on her feet to continue in the competition.

At the end of the last lap, number 50, to complete the ten kilometers, Jade Melissa Chávez surpassed the representative from Nuevo León to take second place with a time of 20 minutes 22 seconds 971 tenths, only surpassed by the local athlete Karissa Garcia.