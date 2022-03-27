Quintessential sci-fi epic

The new adaptation of the famous novel by Frank Herbert, Dune, published in 1965, is the second most nominated film at this year’s Oscars, which are delivered tonight at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

With 10 nominations -including Best Picture-, the film is directed by Canadian Denis Villeneuve, who already made a remarkable sequel to another science fiction classic like Blade Runner.

It is clear that Villeneuve likes great challenges because after Arrival (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) he decided to make a new version of Dune, whose first film adaptation was directed by David Lynch in 1984, and was also carried to the small screen in miniseries format.

Set more than 10,000 years in the future, the plot of Herbert’s play follows a noble family – House Atreides – as they become embroiled in a war for control of the galaxy’s most valuable asset, spice. Meanwhile, his only descendant, Paul Atreides, is haunted by visions of a bleak future.

The universe created by Herbert is huge, captivating and highly imaginative, but it can basically be summed up in the literary structure of the hero’s journey (with a few variations), where Paul –played in the film by Timothée Chalamet– becomes the protagonist of a unexpected adventure that will change his life and everything he believes.

In this sense, Villeneuve guides us with a firm hand through the first part of that journey, fully immersing us in an extraordinary universe anchored in a distant future, which is dominated by an empire and the bid for power between feudal houses, with orders mystics involved and the genealogical creation of a messiah.

For this reason, and despite its two and a half hours of duration, Duna captivates from the beginning with a science fiction adventure par excellence, which despite its visual grandiloquence, retains its director’s trademark: a clean production design, minimalist and sober, which will remind us of elements that we saw in his previous films.

Other technical aspects that stand out, and that the Academy will surely reward tonight, are sound, visual effects, photography, costume design and original soundtrack, composed by master Hans Zimmer.

For those who are anxious, the good news is that the second part of this fantasy epic is ready to begin filming, according to its own director. Meanwhile, viewers will have to wait until October 2023, when the sequel finally hits theaters.

FACT: To find out if Duna will finally win a statuette, the Oscars will be broadcast tonight on TNT.

