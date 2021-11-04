Quintessential Short Company Studying Alzheimer’s Drug By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – After the Bio-On case, hedge fund Quintessential Capital Management returns to strike, but this time the company in its sights is listed on: on the deals of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ :), a company in the biotech sector of $ 2, 3 billion market cap and which jumped by + 700% on the stock market since the beginning of the year.

Following the short, Cassava (NASDAQ 🙂 stock was very volatile on Wall Street, plummeting over 10% in early trading and closing the session at -2.4% at $ 56.66 per share. At the moment, in the pre-market the instrument is losing 1.4% to $ 56.00.

The biotechnology company is developing a drug for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, called Simufilam, currently in phase II clinical trials, but according to the fund led by Gabriele Grego the drug is “Cassava’s only potential”, and is based “on allegedly falsified scientific research”.

Phase II, the Quintessential release reads, “would have been conducted with numerous and serious irregularities to deceive investors about the drug’s effectiveness”, and any touted benefits are “likely the result of a combination of falsification” of “a cherry picking of patients “and” statistical manipulation of data “.

The fund also uncovered several flaws in the resumes of several managers and research members, with some of them also having different legal precedents. Quintessential, it must be remembered, uses very accurate methods to identify the targets to be shortened such as the infiltration of undercover investigators into clinical research centers, surveillance of research facilities, and deep management controls.

“After examining the information in its entirety – said QCM – we believe that Cassava Sciences could be a scheme orchestrated by management to get rich at the expense of shareholders, patients and the US federal government. Approval of a policy outrageous offsetting, which blatantly rewards stock price appreciation in the short term (“pump & dump”) may have provided an incentive to management for this reckless behavior. “

Graphically, explains the analyst from Intermonte (MI 🙂 Mauro Vicini, “the short-term trend is extremely volatile. In the last 12 months the price has gone from 1 usd to 146 usd with frequent violent swings in one direction and the other” .

“Given the previous successes of QCN – says the expert – we do not recommend buying the stock, even in the event of a free fall of the price. We remind you that Bio-On reached over 1 billion euro of market cap and today it is worth zero”.