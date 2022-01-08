Quintupled risk of Guillaine-Barré among unvaccinated – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 07 – Guillain-Barré syndrome is five times more likely in unvaccinated and Covid-19 positive patients than in vaccinated patients. To say it is a work conducted by the Epic Research Center. The study analyzed more than 126 million patient data across 889 hospitals and 19,420 clinics. According to what emerged, 130 cases per million of people affected by Guillain-Barré were identified and then tested positive, compared to 28 cases per million among the vaccinated.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare autoimmune disease in which a person's nerves are damaged. The disease causes muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. Patients can sometimes develop it after having a recent respiratory disease or digestive tract infection, and in rare cases, the researchers point out, after receiving certain vaccines. Some evidence, they point out, suggests that patients may have an increased risk of the disease after contracting Covid-19 or, much more rarely, after receiving a dose of the vaccine.