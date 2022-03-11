Quique González: “Almería and Cabo de Gata have given me a lot, I have been happy there”

“It’s a pleasure to play again and be on the road again,” he says. Quique Gonzalez (Madrid, 1973) on the other side of the phone. The musician from Madrid returns this Friday to Almería (8:30 p.m., Master Padilla) to present his new album, ‘South in the Valley’. An album crossed by the wind of the Valles Pasiegos, the passage of time and the taste of goodbye.

I think that if it were a movie, ‘South in the valley’ would have one foot in the ‘noir’ and the other in the twilight western.

Well, it’s not something premeditated but I really like twilight westerns and film noir, and it’s inevitable that some images sneak into some verses. The album is a bit dull, quite acoustic and minimalist, but very energetic, and that gives an idea of ​​what you’re saying. There is also a kind of farewell that flies over the entire listening.

It says that the south wind of the Valles Pasiegos [ha vivido en Villacarriedo desde 2004] He is the protagonist of the disc. But so is time, or how we assume the passage of time.

Yes, the songs on the album talk about that a bit: having a look at the past, at experiences, at the places you’ve been, but another eye on what’s to come, on the uncertainty of the future. There is a lot of questioning throughout the album regarding the passage of time. A self-questioning, questions I ask myself.

‘Sur en el valle’, which opens the album, gives it its title and sets the tone, is a prayer. Has it been taken care of?

He’s talking to the wind, to what the wind is giving… I really like those kinds of songs because of the tradition of musicians who have made them, and who I love, like Dylan or Neil Young. I wanted the album to open with a theme of these characteristics.

How does it contaminate… better said, how does it determine a place, the landscape, its people, the songs that it composes?

Always a lot. The physical environment and the emotional, personal environment conditions the songs. It is well said, it contaminates them: in sayings, in localisms, in images of course. Even the natural landscape can influence the soundscape you display in the recording studio. I feed a lot on the elements of the environment to have tools for my own songs.

About the landscape: Chema Doménech tells in his book ‘Salitre 48. Quique González en el trigger’ that he arrived in Almería thanks to the photographer Fernando Maqueira for the images in that album. More than twenty years have passed but how do you remember that first contact?

I have been very happy there. I knew Almería and all of Cabo de Gata before, from going with my friends, with one of my best lifelong friends, Antonio, who will be at the concert. His family had an apartment and we would go from time to time, and we would make excursions to San José and Cabo. But when he finished conquering me, and I was able to get to know him more, it was as a result of the photos. I remember being in Jo’s Bar and trying to finish a song there: they treated me wonderfully, it’s a magical place. AND after an acoustic tour In which I was going, I only stayed three or four days in Cabo de Gata to see if I could finish ‘La casa de mis padrees’, and I did. Almería and Cabo de Gata have always given me many things, of course.

If the Valles Pasiegos will always be his place in the world, as he has said, what would those corners of Almería be in his musical and sentimental biography?

By the way, ‘Sur en el valle’ is a magnificent soundtrack for driving at night through the Tabernas desert…

I really like that you tell me because when I like to listen to music the most is in the car and I think that’s why I make records and I’m very interested in them sounding good when traveling. It is a very nice way to listen carefully, concentrating simply on driving and music.

There are musicians who tell stories and you increasingly sing images. That’s why many of his themes suggest movie stills to me. And that makes them more cryptic or full of readings. Has it been a deliberate evolution or a more natural process?

It’s a mix of everything you say. My love of cinema, of course, and my frustration at not being able to do so leads me to make small films the way I know how: by making songs. On the other hand, I like that there are images that place the listener, without closing the interpretation but that help you understand the song in a particular context. And you are surprised to see that you do it like this more often but it is not something very premeditated: it only comes out like that lately.

And have you ever been tempted to play your songs on the screen?

I did ‘Walking in Circles’ for ‘Sand in the Pockets’, by César Martínez, and a song has been featured in a movie [‘Dónde está el dinero’ formaba parte de la banda sonora de ‘Todo el mundo lo sabe’, de Miguel Larraya] but I have not been tempted more times. I would like to, so from here I am calling all the directors saying that I am available… Yes, I would like to try it and hopefully I could get something cool. I don’t know, for a film by Enrique Urbizu.

Speaking of cinema. In ‘Clase media’ we had “Christopher Walken’s widow” and on this album, in ‘Someone must stop him’, “a plastic doll with the smile of Scarlett Johansson”. How do these cameos come about? It’s almost a game, like a joke. I like to do small tributes. Or more than tributes, winks. I find it funny, it’s kind of playful. There’s also Jimmy McNulty [personaje protagonista de ‘The Wire’] or Steve Martin.

It is the first album he has written since he released paternity. Is it glimpsed in these songs?

I try not to be too explicit about it, it gives me a lot of shame. But of course, it changes a lot. How to tell you… before I went to sleep and my head thought about the verse that I needed for a song, and that was the most important thing. And now it is still very important but I have a daughter and it is impossible that this is not the most crucial thing in my life and where my thoughts go. Before I used to manage my time with great freedom and now I have obligations that push me to look for my creative space in a different way, and I’m on it.

I was recently listening to Sabina say, about those songs that can never be missing from her concerts, that the public has their rights. In your case, what are those issues?