Quique Setien’s revelations about Lionel Messi

The former FC Barcelona coach no longer wants to talk about the Pulga with whom he lived complicated months on the side of Catalonia.

The evocation of the name of Quique Setién will undoubtedly remind Barcelona supporters of a part of the club’s history that they would undoubtedly have preferred to leave in oblivion. Indeed, in 2020, the Blaugrana coach was pushed out by his leaders after only 25 games at the head of the Catalan first team including a scathing 8-2 against Bayern Munich in the Champions League which will remain him in the memoirs.

Since then, Setién, who has not found a club, no longer wants to talk about this period and not about Lionel Messi either, with whom he is. obviously had complicated relationships, as he confides to Movistar+.

I prefer not to talk about Messi. […] It’s true that afterwards there are specific situations that are uncomfortable. At the beginning, I had a very good relationship, but it’s true that later it deteriorated a bit because of the results, because the situation at the club was not the best… I think that he was not happy at all.” Vibe…

