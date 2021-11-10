Quirinale, Giorgetti: “Draghi could also lead the convoy from the Colle”. Conte: “No to de facto semi-presidentialism”

“Mario Draghi he could also lead the convoy from the Quirinale “: thus the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti to Bruno Vespa for the book Why Mussolini ruined Italy (and why Draghi is healing it) to be released on November 4th for Mondadori Rai Libri. “Already in the autumn of 2020 I told you – Giorgetti told Vespa – that the solution would have been to confirm Sergio Mattarella for another year. If that’s not possible, that’s fine Draghi. “

And the government? “Draghi could also lead the convoy from outside. It would be semi-presidentialism de facto in which the President of the Republic extends his functions by taking advantage of a weak policy. “As he did in his time Giorgio Napolitanoobserves Vespa. “He did it in front of a bewildered political world”, Giorgetti points out. “Draghi would look after the economy”.

Conte: “No to de facto semi-presidentialism”

But Giorgetti’s proposal does not appeal to the president of the 5 Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte.v “Whatever solution is, even the broadest, we must not hope that the constitutional design will be upset or altered”, he says to Door to door on Rai1. “Talking about de facto semi-presidentialism – he adds. Or almost a fact that becomes surreptitious, is absolutely not good. I worked side by side with President Mattarella” and, he concluded, “I think he has kept far from a de facto semi-presidentialism . We do not need men of providence, historically Italy must always be careful “.

The Foreign Minister Grillino also talks about Colle, Luigi Di Maio. ” I’m feeling a minimum of empathy at this stage towards Berlusconi he says a On Tuesday on La7 – because Salvini and Meloni are making him believe that they will elect him at Colle. I’ve never heard him on the phone in my life. ” And Conte reiterates that Berlusconi is not the M5S candidate for the Quirinale. “But the others on the center-right are willing to change their minds all the time,” he stresses.

Renzi: “Let’s not throw Draghi by the jacket”

For Matteo Renzi if the premier were elected al Colle “the President of the Republic would do well as the President of the Council would do well, as would the leadership of one of the European institutions, but since cloning is prohibited by law, the best thing now is not Pull for Draghi’s jacket, “he tells Zapping up Rai RadioUno. “There are three months to go until the elections – remembers the leader of IV – let’s try to give a hand on vaccines and economic recovery, then in February the parliament will start thinking about the Quirinale”.

Giorgetti: Salvini’s breakthrough is unfinished

Meanwhile Giorgetti also tackles the problems of the League. “If he wants to institutionalize himself definitively, Salvini has to make a precise choice. I understand the gratitude towards Le Pen, who welcomed him into her group ten years ago. But the alliance with the AfD has no reason” he says again in the book. by Vespa. According to the head of the Mise, Salvini’s pro-European turn is “unfinished”. As for the hypothesis of the League joining the EPP “it is a hypothesis that holds if the CDU does not move to the left”.

“There are no two lines. At most, different sensibilities. Loving football metaphors, I would say that in a team there are those called to score and those called to defend. For example, I have always loved Andrea Pirlo. Someone has to score, someone has to do the assists “, he continues. “You ask me – Giorgetti continues to Vespa – if Salvini and I will be able to maintain a common track. We will continue to work like this as long as the government train travels fast, otherwise we risk ending up on a siding. The problem is not Giorgetti, that his international credibility had been created for some time. The problem is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet fully played the part. Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him as a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same film. And I don’t know what he decided. ” , However, Giorgia Meloni continues to bite the bottom of your pants, Vespa objects. “True, but westerns are going out of fashion. In my opinion, they ended up with Dance with wolves. Native Indians are now highly valued in America. “

Salvini’s reply to Giorgetti

“I am working on saving pensions and cutting taxes. After all, I take care of the rest. We are working for a large group to bring together the center-right in Europe. It is no old group.” Thus Salvini, speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a headquarters of the Carroccio in Pistoia, replied to those who asked if he considered it right, as Giorgetti proposes, to complete the process of bringing the League closer to the EPP.

Berlusconi: me at the Colle? Center-right does not have the numbers

Always interviewed by Vespa, too Silvio Berlusconi speaks of candidacies for the Quirinale: “They proposed to me to be the candidate of the center-right, but it seems inappropriate to me to talk about the quirinale when the current President of the Republic is still in office. Moreover, it would not be an easy election, because the center-right does not he would have the necessary votes on his own. ” Where could the other votes come from? “There are 290 deputies and senators who left the original parliamentary groups. Many are friends with me, but, I repeat, it is still all to be seen”, observes the former knight. A woman at the Quirinale? “We need the image of a woman who is the protagonist of the political, social, cultural and economic world, but – Berlusconi reasons – I don’t think she has yet manifested herself”.

Calenda: “Draghi remains at Palazzo Chigi”

Commenting on Giorgetti’s words is also the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda. “The institutional systems do not change according to who holds a position. I am a presidentialist – he writes on Twitter – but this is not the Italian system. If Draghi is to continue to lead the country, as I think, then he must remain Prime Minister,” by clear and transparent choice of political forces “.