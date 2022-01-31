Quirinale: the film of the day – Politics

From Mattarella to Mattarella after having consumed dozens of names of politicians, technicians, public officials. Here is the film of the last day of the race at the Quirinale, which in the end will see the victory of the referee.

8.00 – In the night, after the flop of the attempt on Elisabetta Belloni, the center-right splits: Fi and centrists announce that they will deal alone with respect to Salvini-Meloni.

8.30 – The day opens with the announcement of a new Salvini-Tajani-Letta-Conte summit. The meeting begins and then is suspended because Conte is not there.

9.28 – Read: ‘Understanding or supporting the wisdom of Parliament’.

9.30 – At the start of the seventh vote, FdI indicates Carlo Nordio, the former M5s Nino Di Matteo, the other parties announce abstention or blank ballot. But everyone is expecting many votes for Mattarella.

9.30 – At the Quirinale meeting between Mattarella and Draghi before the oath of Filippo Patroni Griffi as new judge of the Constitutional Court.

9.32 – Casini: ‘My name only if it unites’.

10.00 – Draghi-Salvini phone call.

10.42 – Salvini: ‘Mattarella-bis and the government team remains’, the League summons the great voters for 2 pm.

11.42 – FdI-Lega clash. Meloni: ‘Salvini wants Mattarella? I do not believe it…’.

12.05 – Casini: ‘Parliament ask Mattarella to stay’.

12.11 – ‘Mattarella remains the good and stability of the country’, Draghi would have said to the party leaders after the interview with the head of state.

12.11 – Giuliano Amato was elected president of the Constitutional Court. 83 years old, Turin, university professor, several times minister, twice president of the Council, he is the most senior constitutional judge.

12.37 – The majority announces the agreement for the re-election of Mattarella.

12.40 – Renzi rejoices: ‘Solid guide, the country in safety’

12.43 – Tabacci: ‘EU and G20 will be satisfied’

12.46 – Enrico Letta tweets a photo of a building with a banner: ‘Thank you, President Mattarella’. The Democratic Party: ‘Mattarella’s re-election a great success for the country’.

12.46 – Hope. ‘Il Mattarella bis a great joy’.

12.48 – Berlusconi hears Mattarella and announces Fi’s support for re-election: ‘Unity is a duty, but it is only possible with the current head of state’, he says.

13.06 – Meloni: ‘I would be amazed by Mattarella’s yes’.

13.23 – The group leaders of the majority let it be known that at 3 pm they will be received by Mattarella at the Quirinale.

13.26 – The seventh black smoke was announced in the Chamber: 380 votes to Mattarella, 64 to Nordio, 40 to Di Matteo, 10 to Casini, 8 to Belloni, 6 to Manconi, 4 to Cartabia, 2 to Draghi, 2 to Emilio Scalzo. 60 blank ballots, 4 void, 9 missing votes. Those present were 976, 380 abstentions.

13.41 – Conte: ‘In the M5s there is serenity, for us the Mattarella option has always been on the table’.

13.43 – The eighth ballot to elect the President of the Republic has been called for 4.30 pm.

13.44 – Toti: ‘Now the whole politics are regulated and begin to build a new era’.

15.00 – The group leaders of the majority at the Quirinale.

15.43 – ‘I had other plans. But if needed, I’m available ‘, Mattarella says to the group leaders of the majority who ask him to accept re-election.

15.51 – Draghi is back for lunch at his home in Città della Pieve, where he will be staying for the rest of the weekend.

16.22 – ‘We need to re-establish the center-right’, says Meloni. On the eighth ballot, FdI will vote for Nordio.

16.24 – Letta: ‘Thanks Mattarella, its a choice of generosity. Stronger dragons and government. Politics blocked ‘.

16.30 – The eighth vote in the Chamber has begun.

17.20 – Giorgetti sees Salvini after rumors of resignation from the government and asks Draghi for a meeting: ‘No reshuffling, we need a new phase, a new code of behavior among allies’.

18.06 – Renzi: ‘Conte and Salvini rejected with losses’.

18.42 – Oath and inauguration speech by Mattarella on February 3.

18.42 – Conte: ‘Grateful to Mattarella. all the objectives achieved, but the country loses on women. We need a pact for the country, M5s has asked Draghi for a meeting ‘.

20.19 – Sergio Mattarella is re-elected president, there is a very long applause in the Chamber when he reaches the quorum of 505 votes.