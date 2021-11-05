quirinale united parties – Tiscali Notizie

Giancarlo Giorgetti does not snatch the number 2 of the League, not now and not now, at least. What is certain is that between him and Salvini, after five hours of the Northern League’s Grand Council and almost three of direct confrontation, nothing will be more than before. And that, at least for now, the secretary has no intention of supporting the pro-European turn “suggested” by Giorgetti. Beyond the final fanfares – of the series that everything went well and it was useful to clarify – it is almost impossible for the two to return as before.

And Giuseppe Conte also sews. At 10pm the 5 Star leader was given “leaving” from Montecitorio – he set up his office in the group building – because he has “urgent communications to do”: after 24 hours of standstill and to avoid even clearer messages of fracture, Conte takes a big step back and renounces the group leader in the Senate (Ettore Licheri). It was decided, after a long confrontation, that the nominee is Mariolina Castellone, the candidate not embedded with the new political leader. Who understood perfectly well that the senators continue to be split and since spending a week hearing about the clash between those of Conte and the rest of the 5s would have weakened him, yesterday he facilitated this solution with the final cry “beautiful and useful discussion, excellent final decision “. A part of the Movement has read the decision differently, ie that Conte has already lost at the first test.

Also in the Democratic Party unity prevails

In his “small” – in the sense that the internal problems of the Democratic Party are minimal compared to those of Lega and 5 Stelle – also Enrico Letta sews, mends and holds together. In the showdown between the senators after the failure of the Zan bill, the parent company Malpezzi has come to make its position available. Resignation rejected en bloc, also because no one had really requested them, and the certainty that in the next two months, until the election of the Head of State, the Democratic Party will need everyone because it can trust no one. Starting with the main ally, the 5 Star Movement.

Great advice. Without discouraging the Chief

“I listen to everyone and decide, as I usually do”. Matteo Salvini underlined this twice yesterday afternoon at 6 pm before entering the Chamber and taking part in the Federal Council convened after the declarations of the gray eminence of via Bellerio, Giancarlo Giorgetti. The latest statements by the Minister of Economic Development on the “unfinished” pro-European turn of the secretary and on the European position of the party (in the EPP, far from the sovereigns) did not please the Captain at all. Who immediately went to the virtual “count” and after five hours of confrontation – from 6:30 pm to 11:30 pm – he received a go-ahead for everything to applause. The leadership belongs to him, but in Europe he works on something else. The Federal then takes the turn of a truce. Sources close to the secretary said that “all those who took part in the Board, starting with Giorgetti, reaffirm their total confidence in Salvini’s activity, vision and strategy”. With the latter claiming the direction of travel (“the vision of the League is winning, I am convinced. We do not pursue the left, because otherwise we will lose”) and at the same time launches a programmatic conference in Rome for 11 and 12 December “To sanction, update and decide the tracks on which we travel”.

“Alternatives to the left”

“We are alternatives to the left, in Italy and in Europe” underlined Salvini entering Montecitorio, escorted by his deputy Andrea Crippa to go to Sala Salvadori, in the Carroccio offices, where the clarification is staged with the participation among the others of the three deputy secretaries (Giancarlo Giorgetti, Lorenzo Fontana and Crippa), governors, chamber and Senate group leaders (Riccardo Molinari and Massimiliano Romeo), and regional commissioners. Salvini took 50 minutes for the report. “The priority is to cut taxes and defend jobs,” he said, explaining that “we are facing this period of government of national unity to overcome the pandemic” in case someone was from different contexts. The future objectives in fact foresee different horizons: “We have in mind a liberal and center-right government based on certain values ​​such as the defense of the family, freedoms and tax cuts. Nine billion to give citizenship income to crafty and tax evaders is not respectful for those who toil and work, we will intervene in the classroom to divert part of those billions to the tax cut ”. He is a Salvini who shows himself smiling and confident. But the tension cuts itself into slices. In the room it is almost impossible even to send messages with a mobile phone, a gesture that would immediately be viewed with suspicion. “I’m interested in talking about flat taxes or bonuses for separated parents. I am passionate about concrete topics. Nothing else ”he warned. Going straight on the position of the Northern League in Europe: “Forward for a large group, identity, conservative and center-right, an alternative to the socialists with whom the EPP has been governing together for years”. From the series, forget the Ursula alliance that rules in Europe here in Italy. The welcome to the Giorgetti line also arrives: “The EPP has never been so weak, it is unthinkable to join the Popular Party also because it is subordinate to the left. And we are alternatives to the left ”.

A clear and precise choice of field that presupposes another: Salvini prefers to be Bud Spencer, hero of the cassette westerns, rather than the refined Meryl Streep, less showy but Oscar winner. That was the other option that, under metaphor, Giorgetti suggested to his secretary.

Few expected a tear. Which in fact there was. Which is not to say that the fracture line is not evident and even deep.

On 12-13 December, the party’s “congress”

At 21 sources from Salvini’s staff make it clear that “all those who are speaking in the Federal Council, starting with Giorgetti, reaffirm their total confidence in the activity, vision and strategy of Secretary Salvini”. Another two and a half hours of confrontation followed. It is difficult to hypothesize a synthesis between the leader and his deputy for how things have turned out. Parliamentary sources say the groups are “split”. And that many live the words of Giorgetti: “If we go on like this we end up on a dead end”. Something more and better will be understood on 12-13 December when Salvini intends to convene the party congress “to express the idea of ​​Italy we want”. In full session of the budget, one month after the vote for the new Head of State, under the blackmail of the lists (the secretariat is armored, it will be the secretary Salvini who will decide the fate of the parliamentarians) it is easy to imagine that even that will not be the right date clarification. Even that will not be a “Grand Council” of revenge, betrayal and change of guard. We will talk about it again, perhaps, after February, after the settlement of the new tenant of the Colle. Meanwhile, the League is 17.5% in voting intentions. Brothers of Italy in the twenties.

It is difficult to understand the real climate of the Federal from the outside. Giorgetti certainly spoke with Salvini. And they “cleared up”. At least for a while. Precisely. However, the allies continue to worry. “Having the Lega in the majority, in Italy, and in opposition in Europe, is just the umpteenth confirmation of a dangerous strategic confusion” says Osvaldo Napoli, one of the founders of Forza Italia who has now landed in Coraggio Italia so as not to die Salvinian inside Forza Italy.

And meanwhile Draghi …

And to say that yesterday was a very important day in the life of the government. And of the final user citizens. Mario Draghi chaired a long council of ministers (from 16 to 19) which dismissed the Competition decree, one of the pillars of the NRP and the legislative decree in favor of the presumption of innocence and the no to show trials. In addition to important appointments in the Armed Forces and among the prefects

In the end, the decree provides for a “transparency operation” on all public concessions which then allows action to be taken with a clear picture of the situation, from beaches to mineral waters. And rules to “open the market” to small businesses and “protect consumers”. Inside the reorganization for taxis and local public services, outside the review of concessions for bathing and street vendors. The acceleration on incinerators does not pass but more stringent criteria for waste collection remain. And gender equality enters at least in the commissions that will have to choose the new heads and the composition of the independent authorities.

The approval of the law was troubled, given the pressure of the categories and the differences between the parties, right up to the Council of Ministers, but after months of stop and go, in the end, it obtained a unanimous green light.

“In the name of transparency”

After years of even ambitious but failed attempts or of governments that have “ignored the issue”, the executive, Draghi claimed while speaking to ministers on the CDM, chooses the “third way” of transparency: knowing in order to deliberate. It had already happened for the revision of the land registry.

On the thorniest chapters, from street vendors to the rules for the assignment of local public services, the bill provides for the delegations to start the mapping within six months of the end of the parliamentary procedure of the provision.

In the meantime, with the ok to the bill, “all the obligations we had assumed with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan” added the premier just as the first discontent about the “centralized” management of the plan began to emerge from Parliament. There is no “transparency” and the Parliament “was not involved at all, as it had been promised” is the complaint of about thirty M5S senators who filed a question with Draghi to ask for a remedy immediately, starting from the site dedicated to Recovery , Italiadomani, which at the moment “does not allow monitoring” of the plan.

The taxi drivers are not there

As promised in Brussels, the government intervenes on a “wide range” of matters, from the appointment of primary health care professionals to the distribution of drugs, from ultra-broadband to tenders for gas or hydroelectric concessions, which raise several doubts in the majority and opposite answers from the various categories. And then the columns for electric refills and public transport and waste. It will be easier to start business. The measures on Tlc leave operators cold, even on the front of the stop to paid services (which can only be activated with the explicit consent of the customers), because a “cleaning” operation would already have been carried out on this front. If the 30,000 seaside resorts breathe a sigh of relief and approve the mapping route, waiting for the Council of State to pronounce, taxi drivers are already on a war footing because they fear being crushed by platforms like Uber. The new delegation for the revision of the matter is discussed in the CDM, and the League asks at least that protections be provided for those who already hold a license. Also on the dams, a theme dear to the League, a compromise has been reached on the competences between the State and the Regions which however, according to Enrico Borghi of the secretariat of the Democratic Party, risks leaving uncovered another series of critical issues and exposing the hydroelectric sector and renewable at the risk of “foreign takeovers”. There are noble motives and others that are less noble. After all, each party has built up its consensus over the years in many of these sectors. And now it is difficult to explain that the competition is coming. And what was guaranteed, not to say armored, will now no longer be.