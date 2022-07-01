Quirónsalud increases its research activity

The group celebrates the Quirónsalud 2022 Research Conference, in which it has presented the main data on the research activity of its hospitals in the last year.

Research and innovation are part of the culture and strategy of Quironsalud and for this reason the group puts its hospital network at the service of science and medical advances, carrying out actions to support its professionals to be at the forefront of research. This commitment to research materializes in the progressive increase in the scientific activity of its hospitals, both in research projects and in scientific publications, and this has been shown in the Research Conference Quirónsalud 2022held this Thursday at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation University Hospital.

Specifically, in 2021 the group’s hospitals participated in a total of 1,283 clinical trials, 8 percent more than the previous year, including the 378 new clinical trials launched in the last year, nearly 10 percent more than in 2020. Of these, almost half (171) were new studies in early phases, which are the ones that allow patients even more early access to the most innovative therapies.

“These figures are a sample of the recognition and trust placed in the group’s professionals, as well as in the infrastructures and resources of the Quirónsalud centers, suitable for the start-up of complex clinical trials that require compliance with demanding safety and efficacy standards for their execution. This confidence tells us that we are on the right track, but, above all, it is a stimulus to continue pursuing excellence and offer our patients the best of ourselves, as professionals and as a company”, he underlined during the conference. Leticia Moral Iglesias, general director of Assistance and Quality of the Quirónsalud Group.

In addition, during the year 2021, more than 350 observational studies and 566 other research projects. The excellence of the Group’s diagnostic services was also demonstrated by yet another fact: the diagnostic tests carried out in another 781 additional clinical trials were carried out in Quirónsalud hospitals, as they have state-of-the-art equipment and technology, as well as renowned specialists in diagnostic imaging.



More than 2,200 scientific publications

Likewise, the results obtained in terms of scientific publications show the prolific activity of the Group’s professionals in the field of scientific dissemination, with an increase in the number and quality of scientific articles published. Specifically, in 2021 a total of 2,209 scientific articles were affiliated by at least one researcher and one Quirónsalud hospital, which represents an increase of 22 percent compared to 2020. Particularly relevant is the increase in the impact factor of the publications, both in the accumulated total, which in 2021 exceeded 12,300 points, which represented an increase of 34 percent over the previous year, as in the average impact factor, which rises up to 6.73 points in the last year compared to 5.87 obtained in 2020.

A research activity that is decisive in the creation of knowledge and that has contributed to the registration of nine new patents in the last yearallowing accounting for 19 active patents in 2021.

The detailed analysis of the clinical trials by research area reflects that the 55 percent of active clinical trials in 2021 were related to cancer, with 709 studies; area that, in addition, concentrated more than 52 percent of the new clinical trials initiated last year (196) and 68 percent of the clinical trials initiated in early phases (116), with respect to the total.

the area of infectious, inflammatory and chronic diseases ranks second in terms of clinical research, with 185 active clinical trials last year, which represents 14 percent of the total, followed by the healthcare technology and innovation area, which contributed to Quirónsalud’s activity in research clinic with 129 active trials.

Regarding the Scientific Publicationsin the analysis by research areas, it is observed that, in terms of the volume of scientific articles published, the areas of cancer, infectious, inflammatory and chronic diseases, technology and health innovation and renal, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases stand out, each contributing more than 400 publications in the year 2021. Furthermore, 43 percent of the scientific articles in these areas were published in first quartile journals.

“The future biomedical research It requires a collaborative, multidisciplinary and international approach that incorporates the use of digital tools and artificial intelligence. In addition, it is necessary to establish ambitious objectives such as the integration of basic knowledge, omic sciences and demographic and epidemiological data. This integrated vision can be transferred to health care, so that it is cost-efficient and not only cares for already sick patients, but also approaches all people, promoting health”, as highlighted during the inaugural conference Carmen Ayuso, scientific director of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation Health Research Institute (IIS-FJD), a center that once again played a very active role in the research activity of the group.

The conference has also had the participation of Mariano Esteban, head of the poxvirus and vaccines group at the National Center for Biotechnology of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and president of Honor of the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy, that in a keynote speech has analyzed the importance of research in the development of effective vaccines in the control of infectious diseases, as in the case of Covid-19.



Boosting R&D at Quirónsalud

Quirónsalud’s commitment to research materializes in the implementation of different initiatives that aim to support and promote the scientific excellence of its professionals. Proof of them are the Quirónsalud Research Awardswhich have been delivered during the course of the meeting.

Thus, the Quirónsalud Researcher Awards The authors of the best articles published in 2021 in journals of recognized international prestige have gone to Dr. Eduardo López Medina (Clínica Imbanaco de Cali, in Colombia) in the category of senior researcher, for research on nearly 500 patients in which analyzed the effectiveness of Ivermectin in the treatment of mild Covid-19; and in Juan Martinez Milla (Instituto de Investigación Sanitaria de la Fundación Jiménez Díaz, IIS-FJD) in the category of junior researcher, for an article in which the effect of intravenous treatment with metoprolol on severe Covid-19 pulmonary inflammatory infiltrate was studied. In addition, in the category of best junior researcher, a special mention was given to Gregorio Jesus Alcala Albert (Institute of Health Research of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, IIS-FJD), for an article in which the world scientific production on nursing, research and teaching is analyzed in order to determine its evolution and perspective in academic nursing.

Also, delivery of the Professor Julio Rodríguez Villanueva Award to the best doctoral thesis read in 2021, awarded ex aequo to Drs. José Manuel Rodrigo Muñoz (Jiménez Díaz Foundation Health Research Institute, IIS-FJD), José Aguareles Gorines and David Carmona González (both from Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital); and of the Quirónsalud Training Stay Scholarshipwhich has been granted to Javier Cornago Navascués and Ana Bustamante Aragonés and Marta Rodríguez de Alba Freiria, the three belonging to the Health Research Institute of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation (IIS-FJD).

Lastly, aid was given to intensify research activity, aimed at supporting professional groups with a previous track record in research, which have gone to the teams led by Monica M. Kurtis Urra (Ruber International Hospital) and Javier Martin Broto (General University Hospital of Villalba/IIS-FJD).