Quirónsalud installs two new ‘Dream Bells’

Two cancer patients, Marta and Manuela, open the bells at the end of their chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments.

The Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital in Seville and the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) inaugurated this Tuesday the two new ‘bells of dreams’ that have been installed in the Day Unit and the Radiotherapy Service so that patients who finish their treatment can touch it as a gesture of improvement during the oncological process. It would be the first time in the province of Seville that radiotherapy patients will also be able to have their bell.

In this way, the project is completed in the province of Seville at the Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital, where two cancer patients, Marta and Manuela, have premiered the bells by ringing them for the first time at the end of their chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments, respectively, for generate hope in the rest of the patients. It is an initiative of Miriam Segura, who imported the idea from Toronto’s ‘Princess Margaret’ Hospital, where she met what they called ‘The Bravery Bell’ there, a bell that is rung by people with cancer every time they finish their last chemotherapy session.

Miriam, sick with cancer, returned to Spain to continue her treatment close to her family and brought the illusion that there was a bell in all possible hospital centers, since those chimes expressed the joy, energy and triumph of reaching the end of a hard and difficult stage. Unfortunately, Miriam could not see how her dream came true, although her mother, Concha Navarro, has continued with her project to fulfill her wish together with the collaboration of the AECC.

During the act, Pilar Serrano, regional managing director of Quirónsalud in Andalusia, Jesús Maza, provincial president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Seville, Obdulio Rodríguez-Armijo, managing director of the Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital, and Concha Navarro, the mother of Miriam Segura; as well as the center’s Oncology and Radiotherapy teams, led by Pedro Valero and Julia Montañés, respectively, and representatives of the AECC of Seville and Malaga.

Positivity message for all patients

Thus, Concha Navarro explains that, with the placement of this bell, it is intended that each time a patient completes or ends a treatment, they give a ring to announce the good news and encourage the rest of the patients, transmitting a message of “hope and positivity” to all the people involved in the fight against cancer.

For Pilar Serrano, “it is an honor to be the first hospital in Seville to have a ‘Dream Bell’ in its Radiotherapy Service and she hopes it will not stop ringing as a sign that many patients have overcome the disease and can return to their lives “. “Thanks to screening and early detection programs that help us detect the disease in its early stages, its prognosis is being improved which, together with increasingly precise, personalized and effective therapies, augurs a more than hopeful future for cancer treatment”.

For his part, Obdulio Rodríguez-Armijo thanked the AECC for the work that the AECC is doing in the hospital, both for the daily work of volunteers and for bringing this initiative that adds to “our goal of improve the patient experience every day and help them overcome each stage of their oncological process”. “Thanks also to you, Concha, for continuing to fight so that your daughter Miriam’s dream reaches all the hospitals in Spain,” she added.



Latest advances in diagnostics

And it is that the Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa Hospital is especially relevant given that they have a high number of cancer patients for whom “we work tirelessly to offer them the latest advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment, both in our Nuclear Medicine Service, Diagnosis by imaging, Oncology or Radiotherapy”, while “we seek to achieve a higher quality of life for cancer survivors“, has underlined.

In this sense, the managing director of Quirónsalud Infanta Luisa has taken the opportunity to announce one of the main projects that the center has on the horizon, the comprehensive reform of the entire Day Unit area, offering a individualized space for each patient in treatment, as well as improving and expanding the consultation areas and waiting rooms to make your stay in the hospital more pleasant and in tune with the comprehensive and cutting-edge service that the Quirónsalud Group wants to offer.

In the words of Jesús Maza, “for the AECC it is a privilege to be able to go hand in hand with Quirónsalud in this project to be able to accompany patients in this process”, while praising the work of medical and nursing professionals who accompany patients every day during illness and treatment.

To close the event, the head of the Radiology Service, Ignacio Garrido, the coordinator of Emergency procedures, María Molina, and the nursing assistant Marisa Martínez performed a symbolic song in the fight against cancer, ‘Color Esperanza’, which It has moved everyone present.