Quirós gave details about the fourth dose of the COVID vaccine and the use of the chinstrap in CABA

The City of Buenos Aires began to apply today the fourth dose or second booster dose against COVID-19 to all those over 50 years of age, people with risk conditions and strategic personnel (health, education and security personnel) .

Shifts began to be assigned from yesterday, starting with those who received the first booster dose longer ago. The minimum interval established is 120 days .

The advancement of vaccination against COVID-19 is a fundamental step to stop the transmission of the coronavirus and evaluate the next sanitary measures, such as stopping wearing the mask in closed spaces. Regarding this point, the Minister of Health of the City of Buenos Aires, Fernan Quirosnoted that “ In the City of Buenos Aires, the use of the chinstrap is mandatory indoors where there is a higher risk of contagion. Except for children in school, that is the current regulation ”.

The official noted that To eliminate the use of face masks in other closed spaces, it is necessary to move forward with the application of the second reinforcement of the COVID vaccines and evaluate how the coronavirus will behave in the face of the arrival of cold temperatures.. A) Yes made a difference with the Buenos Aires province where the chinstrap is optional at work, and recreational and educational areas from April 7.

“ Virtually all jurisdictions keep the mask indoors, the province of Buenos aires made an early decision two weeks ago . That is the reality of Argentine epidemiology, each jurisdiction defines itself according to its policy, its numbers and its strategy,” he said. Quiros in statements to Urbana Play radio.

The second booster dose against COVID-19 will be applied to those over 50 years of age, people with risk conditions and strategic personnel (health, education and security personnel)

The head of the Buenos Aires health portfolio stressed that they are evaluating two aspects Before eliminating the use of masks in closed spaces: “We are insisting a lot on complete the vaccination campaign, we are starting today with the fourth dose against the coronavirus And in second place, observe how contagion behaves with the first coldit is still possible to think that cases will increase at some point, always thinking that they will be milder because people are highly vaccinated, but we want to finish observing with these cold weather how the pandemic behaves, we can still have an increase and we want to see how the virus behaves,” said Quirós.

The fourth dose or second booster

The complete primary COVID vaccination scheme for the vast majority of the population is two doses. For a very particular group, which are those over 50 years of age who received Sinopharm or a disease with very serious immunocompromise, the initial scheme instead of two doses was three injections. “This means that the first booster for the vast majority was the third dose and for this small group it was the fourth. Now the second reinforcement is going to be given, for the vast majority it is the fourth dose, and for this particular group it is the fifth dose, therefore, so as not to confuse it is better to talk about reinforcements ”, explained Quiros.

“It is highly likely that there will be an annual vaccination against COVID-19″, said the head of the Buenos Aires health portfolio and clarified that surely this annual campaign will be with upcoming second generation vaccinesand not the current ones (which were developed on the basis of the original Wuhan virus), but the ones that will be available later, adapted to the new variants.

Guide for the application of a new dose

Shifts for the second booster began to be assigned from yesterday, starting with those who received the first booster dose the longest ago. The minimum interval established is 120 days

Who will get the turn for the second booster dose?

– Everyone over 50 years old

– People with risk conditions

– Strategic personnel (health, education and security workers)

The attention in the vaccination centers will be with a previous shift. As for the appointment for the second dose and the booster dose, it is not necessary to register again . Therefore, they recommend paying attention to the contact channels provided when completing the registration form to receive the first dose.

Appointments will be granted via mail, WhatsApp and SMS. Once the message is received, you can select the date, time and place of preference through a personalized link. When attending the shift, they must present the DNI together with the vaccination card used in the previous instances.

Within the framework of the Vaccination Plan, more than 7.8 million vaccines have already been applied in the City. So far, andl 95% of the residents of the City of Buenos Aires received the first dose, 92% completed the two-dose schedule and 67% received the booster dose.

