QUIZ Robert Pattinson: true or false, do you really know the actor?

Robert Pattinson was born on May 13, 1986 in England. The actor therefore celebrates his birthday, his 36th birthday, this Friday, May 13, 2022! The opportunity for PRBK to offer you a quiz on the actor from The Batman (where he gives the reply to Zoë Kravitz) and the Twilight saga (where he played alongside Kristen Stewart). Do our true or false to find out if you really know the star!

This Friday, May 13, 2022, Robert Pattinson celebrates his birthday! The star is 36 years old. Robert Pattinson is known for portraying Batman/Bruce Wayne in The Batman with Zoë Kravitz playing Catwoman, there will also be a sequel, The Batman 2 has been confirmed.

But he is best known in the role of Edward Cullen in the saga Twilight, with Kristen Stewart playing Bella Swan. Without forgetting his character of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Robert Pattinson has also distinguished himself in many films such as Cosmopolis and Maps to the Stars by David Cronenberg The Lost City of Z by James Gray, tenet by Christopher Nolan and The Devil, all the time (The Devil All The Time) by Antonio Campos. On this Robert Pattinson birthday, take our quiz to find out if you really know the actor!

So, true or false, do you really know Robert Pattinson?

