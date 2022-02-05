Quiz Sanremo, the fourth evening of the covers: the “FESTIVA” of the Brilliant Friends and the Republic of karaoke

Italians people of saints navigators navigators singing and indignant by the cover of the evening of the covers of the Sanremo Festival. Otherwise he dictates the evening “as we were young” or “this is the real music” or “(ARTIST X DEFUNTO) is turning in his grave” and of those who confuse the covers with the cover bands. The fourth night, which comes before the big final on Saturday, is also the night of the feat. (optional) which brings a lot of people on stage to be able to do without guests. It went that without the orchestra several pieces would have gone well even at the pork festival. And it went that Lorenzo Jovanotti Cherubini he did a bit of the landlord by mortgaging a future as a tenant – not bad after all that his trip to Patagonia by bicycle I don’t want to change the planet just for Rai.

This is the Festival of friends, Jovanotti always said: and remembered the beginnings with Amadeus and sung with Gianni Morandi as kids. “Il mio Sanremo” the trace of the little drawing given to the conductor: sole heart (and oh well) and an already cult typo: “FESTIVA” wrote Amadeus. And therefore since in Italy they are all friends or all relatives, no revolution but always the Republic of karaoke. Few friends instead for Maria Chiara Giannetta that the stage had to be conquered inch by inch after the cyclone Drussila Foer whose ghost was still hovering: she could really be the “smart woman” that could be quirked for Salvini at this point.

Choice of covers: he stumbles into the hybris and rejoices in the fun. I know guys. Jovanotti reads a poem by the poet (poet?) Mariangela Gualtieri which, however, is the rewriting of Other poema de los dones by Jorge Luis Borges – better than the original. The head to head in the race is disturbed by Morandi: Mahmood and Blanco convince with The sky in a roomElisa dusts off Flash Dance. Morandi takes off: thanks to Jova he gets the standing ovation, wins the evening, second place. At this point he launches “the squirrel operation” for tomorrow. Cosmo challenges the major sponsor of the event, Eni: “Stop greenwashing!”. The dance curtain before the charts is meaningless: it looks like the New Year’s big concert, just missing Buccirosso who says to the cubists: “Te chiavass!”. Tomorrow the final. It will be long. This is a column.

Quiz Sanremo 2022

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella phoned Amadeus to:

to. Compliment your audience record

b. The Nuclear Tactical Penguins, again, and no, come on

c. Inform him that you have promulgated: the covers of Lucio Battisti are prohibited

d. Update it that time engage it’s not mandatory

Vote for the best match:

to. Pierangelo Bertoli-San Giovanni (and it is not a blasphemy)

b. Gianluca Grignani-Johnny Depp

c. Noemi-Jessica Rabbit

d. Amedeo Sebastiani-Amedeo Modigliani (Jovanotti dixit)

The early evening quiz

Giovanni Truppi, Vinicio Capossela, Mauro Pagani in In my hour of freedom deserved for:

to. The piano that Truppi built himself

b. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

c. Priceless song

d. Everyone always invokes the great ones and at the first tribute “De André is not touched”

I will never forget:

to. The specter of Milva

b. Rocco Hunt the head entertainer has arrived because nobody does karaoke like him

c. Irama has taken the little one to the rides and is terrified that he will escape

d. “It’s Britney bitch!”

Super Maria Chiara Giannetta:

to. I remembered her different Blanca by Street Fighter

b. Fabrizio Moro likes this

c. Sketch “still you” but gold

d. Can it be said better than Drusilla Foer?

The quiz of the second evening

Find the intruder:

to. Morandi-Jovanotti brilliant friends

b. That sense of omnipotence of the Amla after the endorsement of Paolo Sorrentino

c. Mariangela Gualtieri wrote this poem as Berlusconi was a kingmaker

d. Sing My Way at 26 it’s like writing an autobiography at 18

Fear huh:

to. Laugh laugh, then we see from here to summer with Ana Mena everywhere in the ears

b. Lino Guanciale sang the Beatles better than some in the competition

c. The slaps of the mothers to think of the children who are written on the jackets as Aka 7even

d. Dargen D’Amico ready for the Palio

Thank you:

to. To Pino Daniele for us who still get excited in front of the sea

b. To Elton John for Your Song and to Gino Paoli for The sky in a room

c. To Jovanotti who reminds us how beautiful life is, life as a whole: even swearing for example

d. Flowers, even to the boys: but how much will they have spent?

“But how cold is it” award to:

to. Paul McCartney who has not yet sued Le Vibrazioni

b. Can’t you say a poetess?

c. Achille Lauro who could disappear with dignity next to Loredana Bertè and instead the ticket and: read it!

d. Loredana Bertè who would have read that note, of course

The quiz of the third evening

Yes but he deserved to win:

to. The dancer Elena D’Amario who accompanied Elisa

b. You are beautiful

c. The cover of Albano’s flexions by Rkomi feat. Amadeus

d. Elisabetta Canalis looking into the room and: my Liguria!

Results! (correspond to most of the answers given to the questions):

to. At least they haven’t crippled Paolo Conte, for example

b. The first stock of posters with the Amadeus sketch has already been sold out

c. I don’t want to change the planet but yes, as Paul McCartney is dead again tonight

d. For me a bit of that “kind of amazing substance that circulates behind the scenes” according to Mario Adinolfi

Professional journalist. He attended studied and graduated in languages. He attended the Suor Orsola Benincasa School of Journalism in Naples. He collaborated with the AdnKronos news agency. He has written about sports, culture, entertainment.

© All rights reserved

Antonio Lamorte