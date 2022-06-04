Quiz: Which Grey’s Anatomy Character Are You?

Now that there is speculation about everything that can happen in season 19 of Grey’s Anatomyis a good time for you to do this test and find out which character you are from this hit and long-running ABC medical drama.

While we enjoy what Shonda Rhimes is prepared for the development of Grey’s Anatomy 19we share this test to find out which character you are. Starring Ellen Pompeo (meredith), Chandra Wilson (Miranda), camilla luddigton (Jo), Kevin McKidd (Own), Catherine Scorson (Amelia) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard), this series achieved a very deep connection with the public for roles such as Christina Yang (sandra oh), arizona robbins (Jessica Capshaw), Addison Montgomery (kate walsh), Callie Torres (Sarah Ramirez), april kepner (SarahDrew) Y Derek Shepherd (patrick dempsey). Have fun!

How did it go?

In this test to find out which character Grey’s Anatomy you had 6 options. The first has one of the protagonists that we miss the most: Christina Yang. Our beloved, talented and very sarcastic cardio god left Shondaland in 2014. However, his particular sense of humor is one of the reasons why the golden stage of the Show It was the first 10 seasons. We still await a reunion between the twisted sisters.

As a second result in this test to find out which character Grey’s Anatomy you are this Amelia Shepherd. The ‘neuro-sister’ is not only one of the most brilliant specialists in the Gray Sloan Memorial. It is also part of the LGBT+ representation of history.

And since we already talked about Amelia, we could not forget the great Addison Montgomery, who returned after Mer’s limbo to meet Zola, Ellis and Bailey. Addi, better known as Satan, gave us scenes that will live in our memory forever. Remember when she wore her fishing hat?

Other results

The next name in this test which character from Grey’s Anatomy you are is the one of arizona robbins. Just like Cristina, our favorite pediatrician left the series a couple of seasons ago. Although we miss the moments of her with alex karev —who had one of the worst starts in the entire history of the Show-, we know it had a good ending. We were dying to see her reconcile with Callie.

And since we come to empathic, patient and caring characters, Levi it was the fifth possible outcome. The adorable Dr. Schmitt is intended for those who often doubt his potential, but gradually learn to appreciate what they do. The last option was the doctor jackson avery. This plastic surgery specialist represents those who are popular and passionate.

If you are a fan of Grey’s Anatomyremember we have other 3 tests of this hit ABC series. you can discover who would be your ideal partnershow if you are an extreme fan and test your memory to find out how much do you remember from the pilot episode. We also have tests of your favorite series: heart stopper, stranger things, Young Royals, Elite, sex education, Rebel, euphoria, Pretty Little Liars Y gossip-girl.

Do you agree with your result on this test to find out which character Grey’s Anatomy are?