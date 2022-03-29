Qunify PHL is hosting an LGBTQ+ Mental Wellbeing Summit on March 19.

Qunify PHL, a Philadelphia-based organization of CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia, will host its LGBTQ+ Mental Wellness Summit this Saturday, March 19.

Presented by Qunify in collaboration with the Asian Arts Initiative, the summit will take a “holistic approach” to its discussions on mental wellness.

The Mental Wellness Summit will highlight mental health resources.

The summit will include various speakers, educators, and more to help manage the conversation and understanding.

The resources that will be shared will focus primarily on helping queer, trans, and people of color. The summit will end with a resource fair.

Workshops will include “Death and Grief”, “Practicing Body Gratitude”, “Evoking Wisdom from the Body”, “Developing Oneself Through a New Drag Character” and “Intersection of neurodivergence and attention to mental health”.

Tickets for the Qunify PHL LGBTQ+ Mental Wellness Summit are now available. There are in-person and remote ticket options.

Ticket prices vary for the summit. In-person tickets for general admission, including lunch, are $20. There are less expensive packages after this one.

In-person tickets offer a choice of two workshops per session with lunch provided by El Merkury.

Each ticket package will allow the attendee to attend three workshops per session. The summit will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET.