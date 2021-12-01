Quo Vadis Monza tells his story: Don Virginio Colmegna in the Maddalena room “Intertwining of history and migrations. Quo Vadis Monza tells itself ”is the title of the round table on Thursday 2 December in the Maddalena room. With Don Colmegna also Daniele Biella journalist and writer. It is an initiative of Radio Stella of the Stellapolar Center that promotes mental health.

“Intertwining of history and migrations. Quo Vadis Monza tells itself ”is the title of the round table on Thursday 2 December, at 6 pm, which will host Don Virgilio Colmegna, president of the Casa della Carità. With him Daniele Biella journalist and writer, Maria Eva Coronelli psychologist and psychotherapist, Gisella Rossini pedagogist. The psychiatrist Gianluca Guizzetti is moderated. It is an initiative by Radio Stella of the Stellapolare Center of Monza, a center that promotes mental health, in collaboration with the Community Foundation of Monza and Brianza and with Il Dialogo di Monza directed by Fabrizio Annaro, who will send a video contribution. Musical interludes planned by Stefano Taglietti, Giorgio Cornolti and Cristiana Olojo Kosoko. Appointment in the Maddalena room, Via Santa Maddalena. Free admission (reservation recommended). To participate you can call 039.2319694. Obligation to have a Green Pass and a mask. The path of “Quo Vadis” has taken shape in recent months with a passionate historical re-enactment with interviews with characters who have drawn the face of the city and representations in equally significant places. Bringing them back to the stage are the guys from the web radio Radio Stella with the editorial team of Scaccomatto, both projects of the day center managed by the Novomillennio cooperative and which welcomes people with mental illness. The path stems from the desire to break down cultural barriers and fight the stigma towards mental illness.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED