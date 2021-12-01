News

Quo Vadis Monza tells his story: Don Virginio Colmegna in the Maddalena room

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

Quo Vadis Monza tells his story: Don Virginio Colmegna in the Maddalena room

Don Virginio Colmegna

  • Wednesday 01 December 2021

Quo Vadis Monza tells his story: Don Virginio Colmegna in the Maddalena room

“Intertwining of history and migrations. Quo Vadis Monza tells itself ”is the title of the round table on Thursday 2 December in the Maddalena room. With Don Colmegna also Daniele Biella journalist and writer. It is an initiative of Radio Stella of the Stellapolar Center that promotes mental health.

“Intertwining of history and migrations. Quo Vadis Monza tells itself ”is the title of the round table on Thursday 2 December, at 6 pm, which will host Don Virgilio Colmegna, president of the Casa della Carità. With him Daniele Biella journalist and writer, Maria Eva Coronelli psychologist and psychotherapist, Gisella Rossini pedagogist. The psychiatrist Gianluca Guizzetti is moderated. It is an initiative by Radio Stella of the Stellapolare Center of Monza, a center that promotes mental health, in collaboration with the Community Foundation of Monza and Brianza and with Il Dialogo di Monza directed by Fabrizio Annaro, who will send a video contribution. Musical interludes planned by Stefano Taglietti, Giorgio Cornolti and Cristiana Olojo Kosoko. Appointment in the Maddalena room, Via Santa Maddalena. Free admission (reservation recommended). To participate you can call 039.2319694. Obligation to have a Green Pass and a mask. The path of “Quo Vadis” has taken shape in recent months with a passionate historical re-enactment with interviews with characters who have drawn the face of the city and representations in equally significant places. Bringing them back to the stage are the guys from the web radio Radio Stella with the editorial team of Scaccomatto, both projects of the day center managed by the Novomillennio cooperative and which welcomes people with mental illness. The path stems from the desire to break down cultural barriers and fight the stigma towards mental illness.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Other articles

Most read articles


Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Polkadot, Crypto Predictions: Retracement After $ 30 Failure

August 27, 2021

Bitcoin is flying again: this is why and how much it costs to mine cryptocurrencies

October 1, 2021

“Going back to Jason Bourne was exhausting”

October 17, 2021

Medium haircuts: the Power Bob bob is the fall winter trend

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button