quotation at the beginning of the week and future analysts forecasts

You can’t say that for Bitcoin this was a good start to the week. Along with most of the others cryptocurrencies it is still scoring less, registering a decline of 3.19% and positioning itself at $ 57,244. All expectations regarding a possible climb over the weekend have gone up in smoke and it does not seem that the next few days are promising. So let’s see what awaits us this week, the forecasts of analysts regarding the quotation of cryptocurrencies and whether it is worth investing by taking advantage of this decline which, among other things, seems to be thrilling investors.

Bitcoin in negative and so too many other cryptocurrencies

Unfortunately, when the trend is on negative one must necessarily hope for a support zone. With regard to Bitcoin seems to have been identified around $ 58,000. Here is what Javier Molina, expert in cryptocurrencies and trading said:

“Prices went to seek the key support of $ 58,000. Although support has been broken by several sessions, the recovery almost immediate continues to leave that level of support as the main one. In case of loss, 52,000 would be the initial target of bearish development. While on the upside, the 60,000 is seen as the next psychological threshold, with 62,500 which is the resistance to break to think of new highs“.

It is therefore clear that even the analysts, precisely with regard to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, advise caution given the winds we are facing these days. Nonetheless, the latter was also too much and the fear together with the greed of cryptocurrencies meant that the trend was always to discount. So, while it’s good to be cautious in the short term, the long term looks good. Anyone who has ears to hear, hear. In fact, Alejandro Zala himself declared:

“This drop sudden does not change the general picture. The market is still bullish, as Bitcoin is trading in a range where it attracts higher low and high candles“.

In short, the forecasts of analysts on the future of Bitcoin they are not that catastrophic. However, you must always be cautious and keep your eyes open.