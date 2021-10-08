quotations at the highest for 5 months- Corriere.it

The king of financiers, but also an entrepreneur and philanthropist, George Soros became a Bitcoin supporter. Here is the news that made the price of the world’s number one cryptocurrency jump by 10% at the beginning of October 2021, to over 55 thousand dollars. A value that had not reached since April 2021. The announcement came from Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and investment manager of (powerful) Soros Fund Management. We have some coins, not many, he said.

Gensler, the president of the SEC: the US will not ban cryptocurrencies The American investment management firm did not provide details on when and how many virtual currencies it purchased. Fitzpatrick just added I'm not sure Bitcoin is only seen as a hedge to hedge against inflation, noting that cryptocurrencies now have a capitalization of over two trillion dollars and membership of over 200 million users. But not the only news to stir the market. Gary Gensler, president of the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), he said the regulator does not plan to ban digital assets, unlike what has been done by Chinese regulators. He said this in the hearing of the House of Representatives Financial Services Commission, thereby denying Republican lawmaker Tedd Budd's request to follow in China's footsteps.



The virtual currency market thus a rush to buy digital coins is triggered. The Bitcoin (which is the highest capitalization, just over a trillion dollars), after an overnight peak of 55,570 dollars, is now trading at $ 54,612 (+ 6%) with a weekly variation of + 25%. Also good the Ethereum, up 3.3% to around a about $ 3,570 and 18% on the weekly frametime. The Dogecoin, on the other hand, it loses 7% during the day and drops to worth $ 0.247 but it earns 22% in the past seven days.

Who George Soros George Soros, born in Budapest on August 12, 1930 and a naturalized American, an entrepreneur, economist and philanthropist. He entered the world of finance in the 1950s and was hired in May 2016 in the top 30 richest people in the world, with an estimated $ 25 billion in assets. Today president of the Soros Fund – a private American investment management company currently structured as a family office, of the Open Society – a network of international foundations that financially support civil society groups around the world – and founder and director of the Quantum Group, a collection of privately owned hedge funds. very active also politically: he supports the liberal movement of the democratic left e has repeatedly opposed the former US president, Donald Trump. Between 2017 and 2019, it looks like Soros have financed some NGOs, in Europe and also in Italy, which favor immigration.