Quotes from ‘One Day’ that remind us to love right now, not when it’s too late

‘One Day’ is one of the romantic movies that remain in force even after more than 10 years have passed since its premierethat not only has to do with the leading role of Anne Hathawaybut also with its plot that touched the audience of that 2012.

‘One Day’ based on the homonymous novel by David Nicholls and directed by Lone Scherfig, deals with the emma and dexter storywho meet on the day of their graduation from the University, a july 15very important date in the plot, because for 20 years that very day will become the most significant of your relationship.

Emma and Dexter They maintain an inexplicable friendship. She is secretly in love with himwhile he has a life of conqueror and excesses, however, circumstances lead them to be together after a long time to live their own love story that has a tragic ending.

Yes, the film is a clear example of the “friend zone” in that 2012 but beyond that, he left us an important lesson based on the saying “nobody knows what he has until he loses it”, true love can be in front of you but you don’t see it when you have it and when you are aware of it it’s already too much late, so you have to live life in the present and value it every second.

Quotes from ‘One Day’

In the meantime, we made a compilation of the phrases of ‘One Day’ that make us reflect on love and also on life.

1. “I’m not good at this, when I remember someone, I always end up crying or laughing” – Emma.

2. “I have my typewriter. I have my books. I’m in London. Everything will be fine, maybe even do things” – Emma.

3. “Nothing good ever came easy” – Dexter.

4. “You can’t waste years of your life because you think it’s funny” – Dexter.

5. “If I could give you one thing for the rest of your life, do you know what I would give you? Confidence in yourself, that or a scented candle” – Dexter.

6. “It means the perfect union of opposite poles (in reference to the meaning of his tattoo)” – Dexter.

7. “I’m just saying that we’re not completely unknown from a physical point of view” – Dexter.

8. “In college, before I even talked, I was attracted to you, it’s ridiculous, I know” – Emma.

9. “I met you, you healed me” – Emma.

10. “I think of you, of us, the problem is that I like everyone” – Dexter.

11. “I know you will be a good man. Decent, kind, talented but I don’t think you’ve gotten to that yet and right now I’m worried you’re not so kind anymore.” – Dexter’s mother.

12. Call me when you hear this?? I need to talk to someone, not someone, you” – Dexter.

13. “I feel better when you are here” – Dexter.

14. “And those who can teach say: Go to hell!” -Emma.

15. “Maybe I get carried away a little, but if you don’t stop criticizing me…” -Dexter.

16. “There are things he needs to talk to you about. That I’m stuck in this apartment with a man I don’t love. And if I can’t talk to you, what’s the point? What sense do we have? -Emma.

17. “I think if it’s over, we should just take it on and say ‘goodbye’” – Emma.

18. “I love you, Dexter, very much… I just don’t like you the way you are anymore, I’m sorry” – Emma.

19. “An orgy doesn’t keep you company at night, Emma” – Dexter.

20. “An orgy won’t take care of you when you’re old” – Emma.

21. “The only time Ian made me laugh was when he fell down the stairs” – Emma.

22. “You are going to be a dad, is that allowed? will they let you be?

23. “I won’t disappear if you don’t either” – Dexter.

24. “Don’t you think that’s a good idea? You and me” – Dexter.

25. “I thought I had gotten rid of you… If you treat me badly, Dexter… lie to me, disappoint me or do anything behind my back, I will kill you” – Emma.

26. “The best thing you can do is try to live your life as if Emma were still here” – Dexter’s father.

27. “I never noticed it but it was always there, waiting, lurking” – Ian.

28. “I hated you too because she lit up with you in a way she never did with me and I got really mad because I didn’t think you deserved her.” – Ian.

29. “She made you a better person, and in return, you made her happy” – Ian.

30. “She was… she was my best friend” – Dexter.

The truth is that several of the dialogues of ‘One Day’ They made us reflect on the true meaning of friendship, love and life itself. Which is your favorite?

