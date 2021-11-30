quotes Montagnier, but the data say the opposite

Gianluigi Paragone’s was a real slip, which this time recalls the virologist in one fell swoop Matteo Bassetti and Luc Montagnier. Unlike the sites of fact checking by him so much criticized in the past (not only ours), committed not to tackle purely scientific arguments not having the titles, perseveres in carrying out bizarre theories. After remedying Bassetti’s own complaint for insinuating that the latter’s career had been facilitated by his father (we talked about it last week), we have another piece to add today November 29th.

What Paragone said about Bassetti, a South African variant and Montagnier

What was the last “maxim” of Paragone? According to the founder of ItalExit, the arrival of the South African variant would be the result of the mass vaccination we have been witnessing since January, as he said would have been anticipated some time ago by Luc Montagnier. It is useless to dedicate more space to the latter, as the NoVax persevere in associating it with the scientific gospel, despite its discoveries concerning AIDS they do not allow it to be given an authoritative voice on Covid and related vaccines. Not to mention the controversies raised in recent years by the scientific community against him.

Beyond this, we note that Comparison in the article published on its official website appears to be convinced that the South African variant is precisely the daughter of vaccines. Zero scientific evidence on the matter, since we will know more about the new strain in a couple of weeks. In reality, the first data seem to tell us that it is less virulent than those that preceded it, but evidently details of this kind do not interest everyone.

The point is an other. In mocking the “televirologist” Bassetti, Paragone forgets an objective fact when he says he is convinced that it was precisely the vaccines that favored the birth of the variant Omicron. In fact, in South Africa vaccinated people do not even reach 30%. Official sources say so. How does serum generate a variant with such a low percentage of vaccinated people? Mystery of faith.

