R. Kelly is sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse and trafficking

New York – american singer R.Kelly He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday for using his stardom to subject young female fans, some of them just girls, to systematic sexual abuse.

The 55-year-old R&B star and songwriter was convicted of extortion and sex trafficking last year in a trial that gave voice to accusers who once wondered if their stories were being ignored because they were black women.

federal district judge Ann Donnelly imposed the sentence after listening to several survivors who attested to how Kelly’s exploitation affected their lives.

“You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how bad you made me feel,” said an anonymous survivor, addressing directly to Kelly, who kept her hands crossed and her eyes lowered. “You remember?”.

Kelly did not speak in court.

The sentence caps the slow decline of Kelly, who was adored by legions of fans and sold millions of records even after allegations of his child abuse began to circulate publicly in the 1990s.

Widespread outrage over Kelly’s sexual misconduct did not come until the rise of the #MeToo movement, and reached a crescendo with the release of the documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Kelly has been jailed without bail since 2019. He still faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges in Chicago, where his trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 15.