R. Kelly’s Daughter Lost Record Deals Over Dad’s Reputation

Joann says she has been turned down many times because of her father.

R. Kelly’s reputation hurts his daughter

The actions of R.Kelly managed to affect the lives of countless people. Whether it’s his friends, his family or his fans, thousands of people have become aware of the damage he would have caused to his loved ones. While many women have told their story in the past, one person decided to speak about her experience: her daughter.

Joann Kelly sat with her mother, Drea Kellyto do an interview with Majic 107.5, an Atlanta radio station. During their interview, she explained how difficult it was to establish her own identity. “A lot of people don’t know that,” she asserted. “I do music, I do visual arts – I went to school for that”.

She said her talents are often overlooked due to the identity of her parents. After this statement, the interviewer asked him how his parents influenced his musical career. To this question Joann replied that it had both helped and hurt him. “The experience was, ‘You only get this because of who your parents are’, then ‘You don’t get this because of who your parents are’,”

Joann then revealed that she lost opportunities simply because of her last name.