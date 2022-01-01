R0 skyrocketing, reduced incubation times, increasing children’s hospitalizations











26











There Omicron variant no mutation spreads like never Covid previous: now the data is clear to everyone. In the meantime, preliminary studies are continuing to offer further details on the record spread of the infections. Corriere della Sera took stock of what is known for now.

South Africa, where the variant was isolated on November 24, saw infections from coronavirus grow by 300%. Otherwise said, compared to the previous phase, they have tripled.

Omicron contagious 5.4 times more than the Delta variant

A study conducted by Imperial College London also confirms that Omicron propagates very quickly, like never before. The report noted that the new variant has a reinfection capability 5.4 times higher than Delta.

It also seems that i virus incubation times: if with Delta it was 4-6 days, with Omicron it is around 3. A South Korean analysis also found that Omicron has a generation time (i.e. the period between two infections in a transmission chain) 2.2 days, compared to Delta’s 3.3.

On the other hand, according to the first preliminary studies, the new variant should be less aggressive about the chances of hospitalization. Despite this, the danger of the hospitals filling up is high. Reason? By infecting many more people, many experts reason, the hypothesis that hospitals can experience serious difficulties cannot be ruled out.

Some scientists argue that theR0 of Omicron, ie the “base reproduction number” which shows the average amount of secondary infections produced by each infected individual, could be 10 (the original Wuhan strain was 2.5).



Maybe you might be interested in it Silvio Berlusconi, outbreak in his villa in Arcore: how are the former premier and his partner, their conditions

“I am very concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible and circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” said the general director of theWHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The fear, highlighted the number one of the World Health Organization, is that we find ourselves again with “enormous pressure on already exhausted health workers and health systems, which are close to collapse”.

Omicron variant, increased hospitalization of children

Another fear concerns the children’s infections. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has given the ok to bring forward the third dose (from a minimum time of 5 months from the first vaccination cycle to 4 months).

It continues with the administration of booster doses for the 16-17 year old age group and for the fragile children between 12 and 15 years. It also goes on with vaccination in the 5-11 year range.

Photo source: ANSA

An image of a doctor on the front line of the battle at Covid

“Membership is good”, said ISS president Silvio Brusaferro in the past few hours. The danger to which the little ones are exposed is testified by the data coming from New York. With Omicron they increased by 5 times i admissions to pediatric hospitals.

The booster or booster, again in the opinion of eminent scientists, gives high levels of protection against symptomatic infection and severe disease, respectively at 71 and 94%.



<br />

