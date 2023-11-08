Rabies: GMSH-16 newborn found in toilet. Chandigarh news

Chandigarh: UT Police has booked an unidentified person for abandoning a newborn baby girl in the toilet of GMSH-16. The child was first spotted by a sanitation worker who was on duty in a private ward on the fifth floor. Doctors examined the child and informed the Sector 17 police. Police have scanned CCTV cameras to gather clues about the accused.We also recently published the following articles

