Rabiot does not take off, Juve are questioning and the Premier knocks

TURIN – If this is it Adrien Rabiot , perhaps to the Keep going they will ask themselves some questions. It is probably Massimiliano Allegri , despite making him play practically all the time because the Frenchman is the only true left midfielder in the squad, at least one doubt has it, relating to the performance of the former Psg . How did the technician say the other day? «Enough to talk about potential, it’s very simple: Rabiot has to do more». The left-footed shot against the Fiorentina , made dangerous by an opponent’s deviation, cannot be enough to argue that the midfielder is recovering from a dark period. The rest of the Turin evening at the Stadium it coincided with a slow wandering around the field, with a tendency to squeeze between the midfield and defense lines rather than to go in hunting for openings or in any case to try to go beyond the enemy pressure line.

Juve, Rabiot’s balance sheet

Balance of 79 minutes not enough, before being replaced with Juan Cuadrado: a conclusion from distance, two fouls suffered (index of little danger, in hindsight), 38 balls played (only Alex Sandro with 22 he did worse, but playing just for a while), 19 successful passes (equivalent to 76% of those attempted), 7 balls played forward and with success plus 4 recoveries. The data of the Serie A League, while Allegri dismissed the issue as follows: «Why Rabiot and not Bernardeschi? Playing with the three in front in a different way, Adrien is more of a midfielder than Federico and I wanted some answers he gave me. The performance was good ».

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport