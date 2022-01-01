Rabona Mobile Cross 11: unlimited minutes, unlimited sms and 11 Giga for 3.99 euros per month – MondoMobileWeb.it | Telephony | Offers

From 31 December 2021, subject to any changes, all new customers Rabona Mobile, who want to activate a new number or request the portability of their mobile number, will be able to activate the new rechargeable offer Cross 11 to € 3.99 per month.

The offer Cross 11 provides every month unlimited minutes of voice traffic to all national fixed and mobile numbers, unlimited text messages to all national numbers and 11 Giga of data traffic in 4G up to 60 Mbps in download and 30 Mbps in upload to € 3.99 per month. There is an activation cost of 6 euros.

Rabona Mobile is a virtual operator (MVNO) since 17 April 2019 provides its services relying on Vodafone network up to 4G with a maximum speed of 60 Mbps download and 30 Mbps upload.

On the occasion of New Year’s Eve 2022, in promotion until 13:00 on January 3, 2022, as already told by MondoMobileWeb, the € 9.99 discount on the cost of the activated SIM online. In fact, currently from the operator’s site the SIM costs 10 euros instead of 19.99 euros.

The customer will have to add others 10 euros to pay the first mandatory top-up which will be used to pay the first month of the offer Cross 11.

In addition, they are included 25 euros of traffic bonus included valid to pay any costs according to consumption within a period of 12 months. The bonus is not valid to pay for the activation and renewal of the flat offer.

Rabona offers can be requested online (through the operator’s official website) and by Rabona app, with free shipping throughout Italy by express courier, or in the points of sale authorized present throughout the national territory.

The offer Cross 11 is already available in the official shop of the Rabona website e in authorized mobile telephony points of sale. For the latter the standard initial price is 29.99 euros which includes the new sim, 25 euros of bonus credit (for traffic on consumption), the first month of the offer and the activation cost (6 euros).

For apply online one of the offers just go to the official website of the operator, fill in the form in its entirety, enter the data of the previous operator (in case of portability) and conclude the payment with credit card or PayPal.

Subsequently, the Rabona customer will have to wait for the confirmation by email with the contract to be printed, signed and sent, completed in its entirety, to allow the operator to proceed with the SIM activation and delivery activities, which will take place within 15 working days of receipt of the documents.

In Roaming in the countries of the European Union, the unlimited minutes and SMS included in the national offers can be used at no additional cost and under the same national conditions, as required by the relevant European legislation.

The quantity of Giga made available in EU roaming it is instead calculated according to the formula currently in force.

The minutes included are to all national mobile and fixed network numbers and are counted on the actual seconds of conversation, with no connection fee. The Giga are also counted in effective kb e in case of exhaustion of the Giga foreseen by the offer, navigation will be blocked.

In case of insufficient credit to renew the offer, the latter will come suspended. If during the suspension, the customer will not top up the SIM by an amount sufficient to cover the monthly cost, within 90 days, the offer will be deactivated upon sending a free informative SMS.

It is specified that, during the suspension, the Rabona Mobile customer will be able to continue browsing, texting and calling according to consumption.

The rate Extra Base according to consumption includes calls to 19 euro cents per minute to national fixed and mobile, SMS to 19 euro cents each and internet a 19 euro cents for each MB, charged on actual browsing KB.

Thanks to S. for the report.

