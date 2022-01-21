race against time for Juve

The Milan find again Ismail Bennacer ahead of schedule: after the flop of his Algeria at the Africa Cup, the AC Milan midfielder can return to Milanello without the need for a quarantine, as per the latest provisions. Back sensationally in the sights, at least for a summons, the Juventus in Sunday’s big match: difficult, but technically not impossible.
Milan, Bennacer returns: already called up with Juventus?
For the reigning champion Algeria the Africa Cup has already ended: the 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast of Franck Kessié, which leaves the North Africans at one point and at the last place in the group: Bennacer can thus return to Milanello and work under careful monitoring, but without the need for quarantine. The Algerian midfielder will be able to train and play: 72 hours before the match against Juventus in any case, good news for the Rossoneri, who will also find in the middle Sandro Tonali after disqualification. The Algerian can technically manage to be called up for the San Siro match, and with certainty, barring unforeseen events, he will be at Pioli’s disposal at the restart for the derby. against Inter.
Algeria out, Napoli recovers Ounas
Speech that obviously also applies to Ounas, the other Algerian in our league that Napoli recovers in the same way: no quarantine. But the difference in the tenor of the commitment, the time of the internal match against Salernitana (Sunday at 15) and above all the circumstances could lead the Azzurri to do things more calmly: at present, considering the number of positives among the grenade, the match would not even be played.