race against time for Juve

Milan, Bennacer returns: already called up with Juventus?

For the reigning champion Algeria the Africa Cup has already ended: the 3-1 defeat against the Ivory Coast of Franck Kessié, which leaves the North Africans at one point and at the last place in the group: Bennacer can thus return to Milanello and work under careful monitoring, but without the need for quarantine. The Algerian midfielder will be able to train and play: 72 hours before the match against Juventus in any case, good news for the Rossoneri, who will also find in the middle Sandro Tonali after disqualification. The Algerian can technically manage to be called up for the San Siro match, and with certainty, barring unforeseen events, he will be at Pioli’s disposal at the restart for the derby. against Inter.