Race and border, Trujillo’s motivations to massacre thousands of Haitians

The genocide of Haitians perpetrated by order of the Dominican dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo in 1937 is popularly remembered as “the parsley massacre”, an act that led to the extermination of thousands of people over several weeks and which is now 85 years old.

A bad diction of the word parsley was an automatic death sentence. Given the difficulty of pronunciation for Haitians, the word was used to identify them and distinguish them from darker-skinned Dominicans.

RACIST GENOCIDE

When explaining to Efe the details of the massacre, the director of the Memorial Museum of the Dominican Resistance (MMRD), Luisa de Peña, stressed that it is “impossible” to determine an exact number of victims, although, according to investigations by the center, some 17,000 died. people, including a minority of “black Dominicans”.

The death figures that are considered are very different depending on the sources, with a range that goes from 5,000 victims to 35,000, a sum that seems excessive for historians such as Juan Daniel Balcácer, president of the Dominican Academy of History, given the demographics of the time.

Members of the Army and common criminals released expressly for this purpose were responsible for murdering men, women, children and the elderly for several weeks in September and October 1937, disposing of the bodies in the sea, rivers and, to a lesser extent, in mass graves.

Also known as “the cut”, due to the use of bayonets or machetes in executions, the genocide of Haitians was part of the policy of “whitening” the Dominican population, a great aspiration of Trujillismo that, before the massacre, led to the dictator to order the massive expulsion of Haitians and to organize the arrival of emigrants from Europe.

The director of Statistics of Trujillo, Vicente Tolentino, prepared a study on the prospects of whitening the race where he exposed the idea that in “the question of the racial improvement of our population, the country will end up being, in the best of cases, mulatto .”

Racism was, therefore, the underlying reason for the genocide, De Peña stressed, although since the dictatorship it has been presented as an economic problem, exacerbating social conflicts arising from the ownership of the lands that bordered Haiti.

THE TERRITORIAL PROBLEM

In fact, for Balcácer, the massacre was “an expression of the traditional border conflicts” that occurred even before Haiti and the Dominican Republic became independent from France and Spain, respectively, due to “the imprecision” in the dividing line.

“The Haitian massacre was also a product of the porosity of the border” and of the occupation of Dominican territories by Haitian citizens since the 19th century and which continued into the 20th century, despite the territorial treaty agreed upon by both nations in 1929 , he pointed.

As for the racial component, Trujillo’s eagerness is “surprising”, “rather than a mulatto, he was black”; his maternal grandmother was of Haitian origin, but “he bragged about his Spanish ancestry” on his paternal grandfather’s side.

CONSEQUENCES AND REMEMBRANCE OF THE MASSACRE

According to Balcácer, the genocide “significantly affected bilateral relations between the two states and caused an enormous commotion” that brought with it unexpected external pressure on the dictatorship.

The formal consequences remained in an economic compensation of 750,000 dollars agreed between Trujillo and Haitian President Sténio Vincent with international intermediation, but only part was paid and it is unknown if the money reached the families of the victims.

In addition, the dictatorship hid the massacre and “made the Dominican people believe that no such massacre had occurred and that there had been isolated incidents” between peasants on both sides of the border.

“That was the official version of the Trujillo government,” which had absolute control over Dominican society and the media, but over the years the truth came out.

Although there is documentation on this ignominious episode in Dominican history, Luisa de Peña has not been condemned enough either outside or inside the country and the true magnitude of a tragedy that, in her opinion, marked the change of a dictatorship is not known. authoritarian to a totalitarian dictatorship in the Dominican Republic.

In the country there is only one pictorial work on the massacre of Haitians in 1937, a 1974 mural painted in a private home. To save it from collapsing, the entire wall was moved in 2013 to the MMRD, where it welcomes the public at the center’s entrance as “a statement of intent.”