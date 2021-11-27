race canceled, Bassino and Brignone were close to the top – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

5.15 pm Thanks for joining us, we give you an appointment at 8.15 pm for the men’s descent of Lake Louise (which, according to our information, should be held regularly). A sporting greeting.

17.13 Tomorrow, weather permitting, a slalom will be held: first heat at 3.45 pm, second at 6.45 pm.

17.12 Mikaela Shiffrin has drawn a joker: for how she had put herself, today she would have lost a lot of points from Petra Vlhova.

17.08 Only 9 athletes got off before the race was interrupted and then definitively canceled. In command was the French Tessa Worley with 18 cents on Petra Vlhova and 29 on Lara Gut-Behrami. The blues were in full swing for the victory: fourth Marta Bassino at 0.30, fifth Federica Brignone at 0.36. More detached all the others: Gisin at 0.81, Siebenhofer at 0.94, Sofia Goggia at 1 “04, Shiffrin at 1” 38.

17.06 RACE CANCELED! The strong wind made it impossible to continue the competition: too risky for the conditions of the athletes.

17.03 Everything stopped. There is a risk of cancellation of the race.

16.56 A forerunner will soon be launched to assess the conditions of the track.

16.50 The conditions are at the limit, the intensity of the wind has increased.

16.46 At the moment Worley is in command with 0.18 on Vlhova, 0.29 on Gut-Behrami, 0.30 on Bassino and 0.36 on Brignone. Sixth Gisin at 0.81, eighth Goggia at 1 “04, incredibly last Shiffrin (without obvious errors) at 1” 38. The blues are in full swing for the podium and for the victory, but will we be able to play the race? For the moment everything is at a standstill.

16.45 Delay temporarily interrupted due to the strong wind. It’s bad …

16.44 In fact, Goggia’s performance surprised us, because she had made two glaring mistakes, the second of which forced her to brake sharply and finish a long line. 1 ″ 04 is there as a detachment.

16.43 SHOT OF SCENE! Error in the official timing by the FIS, which now changes the ranking: Sofia Goggia is eighth at 1 ″ 04!

16.41 The Austrian Siebenhofer is eighth at 94 cents from Worley.

16.40 Goggia commits all sorts of things, but in the final he goes wild and recovers over half a second! It is second to 3 cents from Worley, crazy!

16.38 Brignone is fifth at 36 cents, is in the running for the podium. Now Sofia Goggia.

16.38 3 tenths of a delay for Brignone in the first intermediate, 46 hundredths per second. Trajectories too abundant.

16.37 INCREDIBLE! Without making a mistake, Mikaela Shiffrin is last at 1 ″ 38! It got too attached to the edges! We see Federica Brignone, then it will be up to Sofia Goggia.

16.36 Lara Gut-Behrami has to deal with violent gusts of wind, but in the final she limits the damage and is third at 29 cents, just 0.01 ahead of Marta Bassino. Short track, very short ranking. It’s up to Mikaela Shiffrin!

16.34 EXCEPTIONAL TESSA WORLEY! The French flies in the lead with 18 cents on Vlhova: the scratch of the veteran. Watch Lara Gut-Behrami now.

16.33 Marta Bassino is second only 12 cents from Vlhova. We liked the blue, he skied very lightly, without any particular smudges. Now the French Tessa Worley.

16.33 0.14 delay per second partial.

16.32 14 cents advantage for Marta in the first intermediate.

16.32 The Swiss Gisin progressively loses and is second at 63 cents. It’s up to Marta Bassino!

16.31 49 ″ 74 the time of Vlhova, who committed a couple of imperfections, losing the ideal trajectory for a few goals. Poor visibility, there is fog. Now the Swiss Michelle Gisin.

16.30 Petra Vlhova on the track! The Killington Giant has begun!

16.28 Here we are, Petra Vlhova at the starting gate.

16.25 The climatic conditions are really at the limit, with a very strong wind. We will see if the lowering of the start will be enough to bring the race to an end.

16.23 The first fraction was drawn by Alejo Hervas, coach of Switzerland.

16.22 Meanwhile, the time change of the second heat is also official: it will start at 7.15 pm and not at 7.00 pm.

16.21 For Italy we will see at via Bassino (3), Brignone (7), Goggia (8), Curtoni (17), Pichler (41), Midali (44), Melesi (47)

16.18 THE CLASSIFICATION OF SPECIALTIES

1 Mikaela Shiffrin United States 100

2 Lara Gut Switzerland 80

3 Petra Vlhová Slovakia 60

4 Katharina Liensberger Austria 50

5 Maria Therese Tviberg Norway

4.15 pm THE RANKING OF THE 2021-2022 WORLD CUP

1 Mikaela Shiffrin United States 260

1 Petra Vlhová Slovakia 260

3 Andreja Slokar Slovenia 184

4 Lena Dürr Germany 156

5 Thea Louise Stjernesund Norway 140

6 Katharina Liensberger Austria 137

7 Sara Hector Sweden 118

8 Lara Gut Switzerland 96

9 Wendy Holdener Switzerland 86

10 Michelle Gisin Switzerland 83

16.12 THE START-LIST OF THE FIRST RUN

1 705423 VLHOVA Petra 1995 SVK Rossignol

2 516284 GISIN Michelle 1993 SUI Rossignol

3 299276 BASSINO Marta 1996 ITA Salomon

4 196928 WORLEY Tessa 1989 FRA Rossignol

5 516138 GUT-BEHRAMI Lara 1991 SUI Head

6 6535237 SHIFFRIN Mikaela 1995 USA Atomic

7 297601 BRIGNONE Federica 1990 ITA Rossignol

8 298323 GOGGIA Sofia 1992 ITA Atomic

9 56087 SIEBENHOFER Ramona 1991 AUT Fischer

10 565471 HROVAT Meta 1998 SLO Salomon

11 56388 LIENSBERGER Katharina 1997 AUT Rossignol

12 415232 ROBINSON Alice 2001 NZL Voelkl

13 435334 GASIENICA-DANIEL Maryna 1994 POL Atomic

14 6535773 O BRIEN Nina 1997 USA Rossignol

15 506399 HECTOR Sara 1992 SWE Head

16 516280 HOLDENER Wendy 1993 SUI Head

17 297910 CURTONI Elena 1991 ITA Head

18 56217 BRUNNER Stephanie 1994 AUT Atomic

19 425929 MOWINCKEL Ragnhild 1992 NOR Head

20 426100 HOLTMANN Mina Fuerst 1995 NOR Voelkl

21 107613 GRENIER Valerie 1996 CAN Rossignol

22 56315 TROOPS Katharina 1996 AUT Fischer

23 565401 BUCIK Ana 1993 SLO Salomon

24 56174 HAASER Ricarda 1993 AUT Fischer

25 426043 TVIBERG Maria Therese 1994 NOR Head

26 197124 FRASSE SOMBET Coralie 1991 FRA Head

27 565373 ROBNIK Tina 1991 SLO Voelkl

28 565463 SLOKAR Andreja 1997 SLO Nordica

29 539909 MOLTZAN Paula 1994 USA Rossignol

30 6536392 HURT AJ 2000 USA Head

31 206532 SCHMOTZ Marlene 1994 GER Fischer

32 426324 MONSEN Marte 2000 NOR Rossignol

33 56373 MOERZINGER Elisa 1997 AUT Rossignol

34 415205 HUDSON Piera 1996 NZL Dynastar

35 507109 ARONSSON ELFMAN Hanna 2002 SWE Rossignol

36 198016 ESCANE Doriane 1999 FRA Rossignol

37 426193 STJERNESUND Thea Louise 1996 NOR Rossignol

38 197651 DIREZ Clara 1995 FRA Dynastar

39 516283 ELLENBERGER Andrea 1993 ON Stoeckli

40 197616 ALPHAND Estelle 1995 SWE Head

41 298694 PICHLER Karoline 1994 ITA Head

42 385116 LJUTIC Zrinka 2004 CRO Rossignol

43 206497 FILSER Andrea 1993 GER Voelkl

44 298723 MIDALI Roberta 1994 ITA Rossignol

45 426187 LYSDAHL Kristin 1996 NOR Rossignol

46 56333 MAIR Chiara 1996 AUT Voelkl

47 299383 MELESI Roberta 1996 ITA Dynastar

48 516268 WILD Simone 1993 SUI Fischer

49 516562 RAST Camille 1999 SUI Head

50 565491 DVORNIK Neja 2001 SLO Fischer

51 6536213 CASHMAN Keely 1999 USA Rossignol

52 185430 HONKANEN Riikka 1998 FIN Atomic

53 107532 TOMMY Mikaela 1995 CAN Dynastar

54 45423 HOFFMAN Madison 2000 AUS Rossignol

55 56344 SPORER Marie-Therese 1996 AUT Atomic

56 56253 HUBER Katharina 1995 AUT Fischer

57 108461 RICHARDSON Britt 2003 CAN

58 108077 GRAY Cassidy 2001 CAN Fischer

59 6536626 RESNICK Allie 2001 USA

60 155962 SOMMEROVA Elese 2001 CZE

61 516426 STOFFEL Elena 1996 ON Dynastar

62 65108 NELLES Mathilde 1997 BEL

16.09 We have reached the fifth race of the season, and the second giant ever. The debut of Soelden saw, in fact, the success of Mikaela Shiffrin in front of Lara Gut-Behrami and Petra Vlhova

16.06 The first weekend of the North American trip to the women’s white circus officially opens and will end tomorrow with the slalom (first heat at 3.45 pm), while next weekend it will be Lake Louise’s turn

16.03 As we have seen, the 30-minute delay promises to be a complicated day for the athletes, given that the Superstar track is surrounded by inclement weather with very low visibility, strong wind and extreme conditions, so much so as to force the organizers to lower the away of eight doors

16.00 OFFICIAL: the first round of the female giant will start in exactly half an hour

15.15 The next update will be in 30 minutes and we will evaluate what to do because the strong wind does not let go.

15.10 New update from Killington! The first heat will postpone at 16.30 with, therefore, half an hour later than expected

14.02 The news is that the departure will be lowered by eight doors.

14.00 There is strong wind in Killington, to which is added a light sleet, but at the moment the departure of the female giant is confirmed.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE by the giant from Killington (Vermont, United States) valid for the 2021-2022 Alpine Skiing World Cup. Therefore, the North American trip officially starts, which finally returns to the calendar after a year off due to the problems related to the pandemic.

We start with the giant on the track called Superstar, for the first seasonal event between wide doors, while tomorrow it will be the slalom that will close the first overseas chapter. The first heat will start at 16.00 Italian time, while the second and decisive one will start at 19.00.

What should we expect from this giant? First of all, yet another chapter of the challenge at very high levels between Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, in which, however, the blue will also enter. Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino in the first place, are very ready to sell their skin dearly, without forgetting Sofia Goggia and all the others, namely Roberta Melesi, Roberta Midali, Elena Curtoni and Karoline Pichler.

100 very heavy points will be up for grabs both in the general classification and in the specialty cup. The giant from Killington, in which the Italians have often been able to shine, will start at 16.00 with the first heat, while the second will start at 19.00. OA Sport offers you the LIVE written LIVE of the event, so as not to miss a second of the show of the Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Photo: Lapresse