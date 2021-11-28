race canceled due to too much snow, rebus calendar – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

17.27 Thanks for joining us, see you next week with the Men’s World Cup. A sporting greeting.

17.25 The weather forecast, at least, seems to be turning for the good in sight of Beaver Creek. Even if it will be a very hard tour de force for the athletes to play four races in four days, especially at the beginning of the season.

17.23 Two super-Gs (Thursday 2 and Friday 3 December) and two descents (Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December) are therefore scheduled in Beaver Creek. Meanwhile, the test of Tuesday 30 November has already been canceled! Only the 1st November test remains scheduled, condicio sine qua non for the dispute of the descents.

17.21 We will now see when the race will be recovered. Next week, in Beaver Creek, the FIS placed the descent that did not take place the day before yesterday.

17.20 Unfortunately, a heavy snowfall made it impossible to dispute the competition, as had already happened on Friday for the downhill.

17.16 Good evening friends of OA Sport. Unfortunately, the super-G of Lake Louise, scheduled for 8.15 pm, has been canceled.

Welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the first super-G of the World Cup season. On the Canadian track of Lake Louise sprinters chasing the crystal globe holder Vincent Kriechmayr and compatriot Matthias Mayer, who dominated yesterday in the downhill.

All to scrutinize the sky in these hours before the race, given the high risk of rain that threatens the smooth running of the competition. There are many candidates for the podium, first of all the aforementioned Kriechmayr and our standard bearer Dominik Paris, who will have to deal with several fearsome athletes including the Norwegians Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Kjetil Jansrud.

OA Sport gives you an appointment at 8.15 pm with the text LIVE LIVE so you don’t miss a single descent of the opening super-G of the World Cup. Let’s hope the weather gives the speed specialists some well-deserved respite!

Photo: Lapresse