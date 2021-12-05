race canceled due to wind – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

21.07: Our live ends here. the appointment is for next weekend with the slalom and the giant in Val d’Isere

21.06: This is the World Cup ranking after the two unfortunate US stages in which four of the five scheduled races took place:

1 ODERMATT Marco SUI 346

2 MAYER Matthias AUT 310

3 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt NOR 229

4 KRIECHMAYR Vincent AUT 199

5 FEUZ Beat SUI 160

6 PINTURAULT Alexis FRA 125

7 CAVIEZEL Gino SUI 116

8 HIRSCHBUEHL Christian AUT 100

9 SANDER Andreas GER 98

10 KRANJEC Zan SLO 86

11 PARIS Dominik ITA 84

04.21: Thus ends the American parenthesis of the World Cup, with a hint of bitterness in the mouth because the Azzurri began to take the measures and take a taste but from next week they will have the opportunity to let loose on the European snows and the premises, for speed , they are all in all good

21.02: It was impossible to compete with these conditions. The latest images arriving from the upper part of the track left no room for hope. Trees almost bent by the wind and in these conditions it is not possible to compete

21.01: RACE CANCELED

9.00 pm: Strong wind at the top of Beaver Creek. The images leave little hope but let’s wait. The organizers are still in a meeting to decide what to do

20.58: In a few minutes the decision on whether or not to dispute the downhill

20.54: Italy is still without podiums this season in the World Cup but yesterday the Azzurri went very close to the expected result and today, in the event of a dispute in the race, Dominik Paris and Matteo Marsaglia would be the most important cards for the blue team

20.50: In 10 minutes the final decision on the Beaver Creek descent. The wind is still there, even if it is no longer as strong as it was an hour ago. We will see what will be the choice of the organizers

20.45: The intensity of the wind seems to have dropped a little in the lower part of Beaver Creek. In a quarter of an hour the final decision. We’ll see if the organization wants to take some risks

20.41: This is the downhill World Cup ranking after the first two tests:

1 MAYER Matthias AUT 180

2 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt NOR 129

3 FEUZ Beat SUI 120

4 KRIECHMAYR Vincent AUT 109

5 PARIS Dominik ITA 77

6 ODERMATT Marco SUI 66

6 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan USA 66

8 HINTERMANN Niels SUI 58

9 FRANZ Max AUT 51

10 HEMETSBERGER Daniel AUT 50

20.36: The good news is that the organization, after removing the finish banner, has placed two doors to mark the finish line (to prevent the banner from flying away). So there is still hope of playing the race

20.32: You will not be able to go beyond. At 9 pm the last decision will be made. We obviously keep the situation monitored

20.31: Deferred departure at 21.30

20.26: At 20.30 the next decision. We are moving towards a further postponement. We remind you that in Beaver Creek it is 12.26 at the moment, so with a decrease in wind intensity you could still play the race

20.22: A new decision is expected in a few minutes but it is very difficult to avoid a further delay. Even the arrival banner was removed due to the wind

20.18: Unfortunately now the wind has risen even in the upper part, the finish banner is moving conspicuously. The cancellation risk is high

8.15pm: The situation does not improve in Beaver Creek. The gusts of wind that sweep the upper part of the track are still strong. All that remains is to wait

20.09: This is the World Cup ranking:

1 ODERMATT Marco SUI 346

2 MAYER Matthias AUT 310

3 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt NOR 229

4 KRIECHMAYR Vincent AUT 199

5 FEUZ Beat SUI 160

6 PINTURAULT Alexis FRA 125

7 CAVIEZEL Gino SUI 116

8 HIRSCHBUEHL Christian AUT 100

9 SANDER Andreas GER 98

10 KRANJEC Zan SLO 86

11 PARIS Dominik ITA 84

20.06: Too bad for the strong wind because it is a beautiful and clear day in Beaver Creek. The hope is that the wind will drop in intensity in the next few minutes

20.03: This is the result of yesterday’s downhill on the Birds of Pray:

1 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt NOR 1: 39.63 2

2 MAYER Matthias AUT 1: 40.29 +0.66

3 FEUZ Beat SUI 1: 40.64 +1.01

4 PARIS Dominik ITA 1: 40.86 +1.23

5 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan USA 1: 40.87 +1.24

6 HEMETSBERGER Daniel AUT 1: 40.98 +1.35

7 HINTERMANN Niels SUI 1: 40.91 +1.28

8 HEMETSBERGER Daniel AUT 1: 40.98 +1.35

9 KRIECHMAYR Vincent AUT 1: 40.99 +1.36

10 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth NOR 1: 41.11 +1.48

11 DANKLMAIER Daniel AUT 1: 41.13 +1.50

11 SCHWAIGER Dominik GER 1: 41.13 +1.50

13 CATER Martin SLO 1: 41.14 +1.51

14 INNERHOFER Christof ITA 1: 41.18 +1.55

20.00: At the moment the situation is complicated because the wind is really strong. In the upper part, in particular, there is a great wind that raises the snow. Difficult to compete in these conditions but hopefully in a drop in the wind

19.57: Deferred departure at 21 always due to the wind

19.36: The race will also be held with a lower start than yesterday, again due to the strong wind. Appointment in half an hour

19.33: The communication of the delayed departure at 20.30 now arrives.

19.30: Good evening and welcome to the live live of the second free descent of Beaver Creek on the legendary Birds of Pray

LIVE LIVE OF THE LAKE LOUISE FEMALE SUPERG AT 6.30 PM

THE STARTING BIBS OF THE DESCENT OF TODAY

The Beaver Creek weekend program

Welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE text of the second downhill on the legendary Birds of Pray. After the three races between the wide doors that have been staged in the past few hours the long weekend of Beaver Creek is preparing to host again the specialists of the discipline for the Sunday free ride which recovers the canceled event in Lake Louise.

The blue group redeemed an unconvincing start to the season in speed thanks to the good placings collected yesterday by Matteo Marsaglia and Dominik Paris, fourth and fifth respectively. Our best downhill skier can’t wait to get back on the European slopes, much more appreciated and similar to his characteristics, in the meantime it is urgent to limit the damage in the specialty ranking with another good race.

The LIVE LIVE text of OA Sport will start tonight at 20.00. You can follow all the updates from Beaver Creek in real time and stay informed about the test of Italian athletes, still on the hunt for the first podium of the season in the World Cup in the men’s sector. Could tonight’s descent be the right opportunity to reverse course?

Photo: Lapresse