Race of Champions 2022: Loeb folds Vettel – Live in the final

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it, today in Sweden in the magnificent setting of Pite Havsbad the Race of Champions 2022. After two years of absence from the calendar due to the pandemic, the event that sees riders from different categories face off once again on snow and ice. Yesterday in the Nation’s Cup Norway won thanks to the Solberg family with their father Petter and their son Oliver at the wheel, a rising star of the Rally following his father’s footsteps. The Solbergs in the final broke the resistance of the excellent Americans Colton Herta and Jimmie Johnson, who had beaten Germany in the quarter-finals, defended by Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher. Today, however, it is the turn of the individual tournament starting at 12:00 Italian time.

Session ended relive it with our minute by minute news

15.00 – As for the live coverage of the Race of Champions 2022 that’s all, thanks for being with us, it was an exciting news. Do not miss all the statements of the protagonists coming up on FormulaPassion.it.

14.52 – Loeb wins the fourth heat, where Vettel defended himself very well. Loeb wins the final 3 to 1 and for the fourth time in his career he triumphs in the Race of Champions.

It’s @SebastienLoeb who becomes the 2022 ROC Champion of Champions! Loeb equals Didier Auriol with a record four wins after holding off a hard-charging Sebastian Vettel at #ROCSweden. 🔥🔥🔥 Hats off to both legends! 👏 pic.twitter.com/hXvQ5zrx3F – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

14.49 – Take Race-4, on the buggies.

14.48 – It will therefore be necessary at least the fourth round in the battle of the Seb.

14.47 – Incredible, during the second lap Loeb ends up against the barriers and so Vettel wins the third heat bringing the final to 2 to 1.

Hang on. This isn’t over yet! Loeb slips up as Vettel drags himself back into this #ROCSweden final! pic.twitter.com/M26X5oDvQh – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

14.46 – Loeb misses first, but then Vettel hits the barriers three times in the first lap.

14.45 – Start the heat with the electric Rallycrosses.

14.42 – The third heat will be disputed on the RX2. Loeb has two match points on Vettel.

14.40 – Loeb also wins with the Supercars and goes on 2 to 0. Now Vettel can no longer make mistakes to win.

14.35 – Vettel makes a mistake, Loeb moves to 1 to 0.

14.30 – The first round on the buggies starts.

14.25 – What a finale in this ROC 2022: the battle of the Sebs. The challenge will be the best of three out of five races won.

14.20 – The play-off is won by Loeb who joins Vettel in the final.

We’re going to a battle of the Sebs! @SebastienLoeb vs Sebastian Vettel for the title of Champion of Champions at #ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/m0zNvN3qbX – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

14.12 – It will therefore be a play-off between Ekstrom and Loeb in a third heat.

14.10 – Ekstrom wins the second round.

14.06 – Everything is ready for the second round between Loeb and Ekstrom with the Rallycross.

14.04 – Another victory for Vettel, who goes to 2-0 and gains access to the final.

Sebastian Vettel is your first finalist of #ROCSweden. But will it be Loeb or Ekström who joins him there?#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/F9KKDUlm28 – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

14.01 – Started the second round behind the wheel of the buggies.

14.00 – Vettel and Kristensen prepare for the second round of their semifinal which sees the German lead 2 to 1.

13.58 – Loeb wins this first challenge despite a start in which he almost lost control of the 718.

13.55 – Sebastien Loeb and Mattias Ekstrom will now face off at the wheel of the Porsches.

13.52 – Technical problem for Tom Kristensen forced to stop on the track. Vettel will win this first round undisturbed.

13.50 – The first round between Vettel and Kristensen starts.

13.40 – Therefore defined the framework of the semifinals: Vettel against Kristensen and Loeb against Ekstrom.

13.39 – Ekstrom wins by margin and overturns the quarter-final by eliminating Kristofferson.

13.37 – The second heat started between Ekstrom and Kristofferson, first divided by only 1o thousandths.

13.35 – Loeb passes. Same time between him and Solberg in this second run.

If you need to explain to your friends what ROC is, just show them this.#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/dsnKAAQnzR – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

13.33 – Second heat between Loeb and Solberg with the Rallycross.

13.32 – Johnson wins, but Kristensen passes the round and reaches Vettel in the semifinals.

13.30 – Started the second round between Tom Kristensen and Jimmie Johnson, the Dane has to recover 1.4 seconds.

13.27 – Vince Herta, but the time difference rewards Vettel, who is now officially in the semifinals. Three tenths divided the German and the American.

Sebastian Vettel is a semi-finalist! He beats IndyCar star @ColtonHerta on aggregate times and takes revenge for Saturday’s Nations Cup loss against the @FollowAndretti driver.#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/MJFwO4zjmM – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

13.25 – The format from the quarter-finals onwards includes the second round, with the sum of the times to decide in the event of a tie who advances to the semifinals. That’s why Vettel and Herta face off for the second run with the buggies.

13.17 – Incredible: Kristofferson wins, but by just 10 thousandths. Truly balanced match.

13.15 – Last quarter-final: started with Rallycrosses Mattias Ekstrom and Johan Kristofferson.

13.13 – Domain of Sebastien Loeb.

13.11 – The confrontation between Loeb and Solberg at the wheel of the Porsches has begun.

13.09 – Net success of Tom Kristensen.

13.07 – Started the fourth between Johnson and Kristensen, the challenge is on the buggies.

13.05 – Perfect heat for Vettel, who beats Herta by over a second.

13.04 – Started, the challenge is with the Rallycross.

13.02 – The break is in progress to fix the track. The next challenge will pit Sebastian Vettel against Colton Herta.

13.00 – Ekstrom’s clear win. Among other things, Auriol also made a mistake at the start by sprinting early. The right side of the scoreboard will see the following quarter-finals: Solberg versus Loeb and Kristofferson versus Ekstrom.

12.55 – It’s time for the confrontation between Auriol and Ekstrom with Porsches.

12.52 – Timmy Hansen tried everything and ended up off the track. Kristofferson gains access to the quarter-finals.

12.51 – Rallycross again for the Swedish derby between Timmy Hansen and Johan Kristofferson.

12.50 – Beautiful heat, Loeb has the upper hand for half a second.

What a treat! Yesterday’s Nations Cup champion @Petter_Solberg Solberg falls to former WRC rival @SebastienLoeb after sliding out of the final corner. Moments earlier Petter’s son @ OliverSolberg01 did make it through at the expense of defending winner @BenitoGuerra pic.twitter.com/e1pL6I66Ma – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

12.47 – Sebastien Loeb and Petter Solberg now face off in the Rallycross.

12.45 – Oliver Solberg advances smoothly, nothing to do for reigning champion Benito Guerra.

12.40 – Everything is ready to go again: Benito Guerra (Mexico) and Oliver Solbeg (Sweden) face off at the wheel of the buggies.

12.35 – The necessary break is in progress to fix the track after the first 6 heats. The other round of 16 will start shortly.

12.32 – Therefore completed the left part of the board. In the quarter-finals the challenges will be between Herta and Vettel and between Johnson and Kristensen.

12.30 – The challenge was very tight, Kristensen won by four tenths.

12.28 – It continues with the second round: now David Coulthard and Tom Kristensen are playing for access to the quarterfinals with the Rallycross.

What a treasure to watch Mika Hakkinen compete against Jimmie Johnson. Two legends of the sport.#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/qSrf4TIHc7 – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

12.27 – Nothing to do for the Finnish, Jimmie Johnson passes the turn.

12.25 – It’s Mika Hakkinen’s turn against Jimmie Johnson with Porsches.

Sebastian Vettel is through to the next round, but a great effort by @EmmaKimilainen 👏 👏 👏#ROCSweden pic.twitter.com/X2D4BiK8g0 – #ROCSweden (@RaceOfChampions) February 6, 2022

12.24 – The prediction is respected: Sebastian Vettel advances to the quarter-finals and will have to compete with Colton Herta.

12.22 – The confrontation between Sebastian Vettel and Emma Kimilainen starts, the challenge is on the buggies.

12.20 – Jamie Chadwick’s mistake during the second lap, the W Series champion crashed into the snow barrier. So easy victory for Colton Herta who enters the quarter-finals.

12.15 – Now begins the eighth final between Jamie Chadwick and Colton Herta, busy with the Rallycross.

12.10 – Mick Schumacher’s ROC ends immediately, beaten by Jamie Chadwick who reaches Colto Herta in the round of 16.

12.05 – Colton Herta on the ‘buggies’ beat Helio Castroneves and gained access to the second round. Now Mick Schumacher and Jamie Chadwick compete on Rallycrosses.

12.00 – Group photo before the start of the ‘dances’.

11.55 – In the race dedicated to the ‘celebrities’ Norway triumphed again thanks to former skier Aksel Lund Svindal.

11.50 – Mika Hakkinen will start her ROC against Jimmie Johnson and looks pretty excited for the event.

11.45 – “I’m dying here”. Helio Castroneves admitted that he is not used to the ‘mild’ temperatures in the latitudes of Pite Havsbad.

11.40 – No elimination round instead on the right side of the board. The pairings are as follows: Benito Guerra (reigning champion of the 2019 edition) – Oliver Solberg, Sebastien Loeb – Petter Solberg, Johan Kristofferson – Timmy Hansen and finally David Auriol – Mattias Ekstrom.

11.30 – Let’s start our chronicle by taking a look at the board starting from the left side. In the elimination rounds Colton Herta and Helio Castroneves will face each other again to access the round of 16, the pairing will be completed by the winner of the match between Mick Schumacher and Jamie Chadwick. The other duels will see Sebastian Vettel and Emma Kimilainen opposing, Jimmie Johnson and Mika Hakkinen and Tom Kristensen against David Coulthard.