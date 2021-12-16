Race to furniture and appliances: how to use the bonus right away

Regarding the Mobile bonuses, the new 2022 Budget Law provides for an extension until 31 December 2024, but with limitations compared to the current situation. To make the most of this possibility, you have time until the end of this month (31 December 2021): after this date, in fact, the new rules will come into force.

Lower roof from 2022

As of January 2022, the limit of deductible expense it will drop to 10 thousand euros, when today the figure is set at 16 thousand. This is a considerable reduction (initially the government had even thought of going down to 5,000), so those who are currently renovating their homes and need to buy new furniture or appliances should act by 31 December, if they intend to benefit the most. of the 50% personal income tax deduction. Any subsequent expenses, in fact, will be treated differently.

Also in 2022 it will be possible to request the personal income tax deduction 50% to be diluted in 10 years, but the spending ceiling, as we have seen, will drop to 10 thousand euros. The future Irpef discount, therefore, cannot exceed 5 thousand euros. “ The deduction is due on the condition that the restoration interventions of the building patrimony have started starting from 1 January of the year preceding that of the purchase. “, reads the text of the Budget Law, as reported by The Courier. It’s still: “ If the interventions for the recovery of the building assets are carried out in the year preceding that of the purchase, or have begun in the year preceding that of the purchase and continued in that year, the spending limit is considered net of the expenses incurred in the previous year for which the deduction was used “.

Household appliances and interventions

The method of classification of household appliances, as required by the new European standards in force since last March 1st 2021. Via the values ​​higher than A, therefore A +, A ++ and A +++. The new system, in fact, will go from letter A to G. It follows that within the new one Budget law it is specified that with regard to ovens the class must not be lower than A, for washing machines, dishwashers and washer-dryers at E and for refrigerators at F.

The expenses to buy home appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, ovens, washing machines, electric stoves and electric heaters, air conditioning systems or cooking appliances, are all deductible. The important thing, both for appliances and furniture, is to make the payment by bank transfer, debit or credit card. No to paying in cash, bank checks or other. The deduction will also be possible if you decide to proceed with the payment in installments, as long as the company in charge of providing the loan pays with the established methods and that the taxpayer keeps a copy of the payment receipt.

Finally, to obtain the deduction in the tax return, it is necessary to attach the certificate of adventure renovation issued by the Municipality.

In the 2022 Budget Law the requirements to obtain the benefit. The deduction is foreseen in the event that a building renovation is carried out, or on individual family units or on common parts of buildings. Before purchasing furniture or household appliances, therefore, it is necessary to have carried out maintenance interventions to obtain the benefit. Finally, when the interventions are aimed at energy saving, it is possible to obtain a deduction of 65%, the one relating to the eco-bonus, therefore the furniture bonus will not be allowed.