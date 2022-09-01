Rachel Bilson and Chace Crawford Finally Address Relationship Rumors

ads

Actors Rachel Bilson and Chace Crawford are friends who don’t let rumors get to them. The two recently sat down for an interview on Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast, which she hosts with her friend, Olivia Allen. During the conversation, Bilson addressed a past rumor that she and Crawford, whom she has known for a “long time,” dated in the 2000s. “Someone saw us talking or something, and the press was like, ‘Oh, what? Did Rachel and Chace hook up?'” Bilson told Crawford. Bilson’s publicist then approached the actor about the news, with Bilson telling him to “kill this rumor” as she was “on a break.” [her] serious relationship.” This led to the press publishing a “fabricated” message from Bilson’s publicist that was harsher than Bilson intended.

“They printed it, but it had a quote from my publicist, like, ‘This is completely made up…’ and I was like, ‘Wait, that’s so bad. I would never want to do that to Chace!'” Billson said. In response, Crawford called Bilson “so nice” and said that he “didn’t even realize” this gossip was happening at the time. Crawford added that he “would have been delighted” if the public thought he and Bilson were an item.

As for their current relationship statuses, in a July 2022 interview, Bustle revealed that Crawford is single, while Bilson is reportedly dating Zac LaRoc, who she was spotted with in May, according to the Daily Mail.