Rachel Bilson Confirms She Dated Bill Hader in Rare Comment About Her Love Life -2022

the dixie hart The actress hasn’t shared more about her relationship with Aubrey, but she did mention a particularly difficult breakup during her podcast’s previous episode. Without naming her ex-husband, Rachel admitted to the guest mandy more She “went through a really tough breakup and that was during the pandemic.”

She said, “I couldn’t leave my house, you know what I mean? I had nothing to do but sit on it and deal with it and feel it.” “This was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than giving birth.”

Rachel – who is still taking care of the daughter briar rose7, with Hayden ChristensenAfter Them Split 2017– He went on to say that falling out with the former stranger “hurts like a motherfucker,” even though he eventually came out the other side. She explained, “If you really run into it, you can go out there and say, ‘Okay, I did it and I’m ready for the next thing.’ «

It seems that Bill has also moved on. Last January, a separate source confirmed to E! the news that barry the star is coming out Anne Kendrickwith whom he co-starred in the 2019 Christmas movie Christmas.

And just like Bill’s previous relationship with Rachel, details about her are just as being kept under wraps. As the second insider noted, “It’s been going on for a long time, but Anna has really kept him on the disabled list.”