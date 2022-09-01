Rachel Bilson Confirms She Has a New Boyfriend 2 Years After Bill Hader Breakup

ads

Rachel Bilson has found love again.

The “OC” alum confirmed she has a new boyfriend two years after her breakup with Bill Hader.

“Call Her Daddy” podcast host Alex Cooper asked Bilson on Wednesday’s episode, “Are you currently single?” to which the actress, 41, replied, “I’m not.”

Cooper then jokingly asked, “Will he bring you coffee in the morning? Bring you missionary? [sex]?”

Bilson enthusiastically responded, “Fuck yeah.”

The “Hart of Dixie” alum did not identify her new boyfriend, but she and artist Zac LaRoc sparked dating rumors when they were seen displaying PDAs on a beach in May.

Bilson admitted on the podcast that there is an “issue” about who he dates.

“This is a generalization,” she joked before sharing, “I think I’ve dated quite a few actors, and I think some of them, not all of them, have very selfish leases.”

She continued, “I think that comes along with the territory most of the time. I’m not saying everyone I’ve dated has them, but it’s a thing. And I don’t like it.

Bilson admitted that he has a habit of dating actors. Spotify

While she didn’t confirm if her latest love interest has a Hollywood career, she did say she’s open to dating a non-actor, only to later joke that due to her own acting career, she tends to seek out those who are In the business.

“I always tell myself, ‘never again’, and then, of course, you’re in another project [with] someone else,” he said.

“Any workplace you are in, you are surrounded by people. You’re around them every day and you’ll meet different personalities and sometimes you really have chemistry with someone,” Bilson explained. “No matter where you are. Yes, it’s an ensemble, but it’s literally someone you spend most of the 12 hours of the day with, so you’ll get to know these people better than you would someone you’re casually dating in the beginning. ”

Bilson shares a 7-year-old daughter with his ex Hayden Christensen. Getty Images for Christian Syria

The “Last Kiss” star noted that the “egotistical tendencies” did not apply to his ex-partner Hayden Christensen, with whom he shares 7-year-old daughter Briar.

“I am going to say with respect to the father of my daughter, he is not like that,” he clarified.

And if she’s dating LaRoc, she clearly broke that “topic,” though her rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for additional comment.

Bilson and Hader, 44, sparked speculation that they were dating in December 2019. They made their red carpet debut the following month at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Bilson and Bill Hader dated for nearly seven months until their breakup in July 2020. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But the very private duo broke things off almost seven months later, in July 2020.

Bilson opened up about their breakup, sharing this summer that it “hurt like a motherfucker” when things ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “Harder than childbirth. … If you really face it, you can snap out of it and say, ‘Okay, I did that and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Earlier this month, Bilson joked that the thing he missed most about the “Barry” star was his “big s**t.”

