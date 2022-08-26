Rachel Bilson Dating History: Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen, and Bill Hader

Rachel Billson He’s still looking for her happily ever after, but her dating history would impress even Summer Roberts.

Bilson was linked to adam brodyher on-screen love interest on The Oc, for all four seasons of the Fox show.

“We always have a lot to talk about and tell each other everything,” she gushed to Teen People in 2006. “I feel like I have everything now: the dog, the house, the job, and him. I can not ask for anything more!”

While their characters, Seth and Summer, married during the series finale of the teen drama, news broke that Bilson and Brody broke up in late 2006. The finale aired in February 2007.

More than a decade later, the actress acknowledged their split when InStyle magazine shared a retrospective photo of the couple.

“The #rachelbilson and #adambrody breakup basically ruined high school for us. Welcome to our new weekly column, breakups that broke us, well… exactly that,” the magazine wrote in March 2020.

Bilson responded with a compliment for Brody’s wife, LeightonMeester. “I’M SORRY!!!! It went very well!”

The Star Bridge, meanwhile, began dating Hayden Christensenhis co-star in the 2007 sci-fi flick. While the actor popped the question in 2008, the couple put their romance on hiatus in 2010. They later reconciled and welcomed daughter Briar Rose in October 2014.

“He’s so incredibly supportive and considerate,” she gushed to Health magazine in 2014. “It’s so basic, that should be there. Because these things are much more important when you are older. This is my partner, my support, he is just there for me no matter what. And vice versa.”

After a decade together, Us Weekly broke the news that Bilson and Christensen have called it quits. Bilson opened up about dating as a single mom for the first time during an interview with Nick Viall (more on him later).

“[Briar] She hasn’t met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone she knows I’m going to be with,” Bilson told Viall in July 2019. “It would have to be a very serious relationship. … I always put it there. She is my world and I talk about her all the time. How screwed up would she be if she hid that? … If you’re going to find something with someone, they have to be interested in the child or be willing to be around the child.”

