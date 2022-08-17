Rachel Bilson Jokes She Misses Ex-Boyfriend Bill Hader’s ‘Big Dk’

ads

Pete Davidson, apparently, isn’t the only “SNL” alum with BDE.

During a recent podcast, Rachel Bilson joked that her ex, Bill Hader, is well-hung.

On Monday’s episode of his “Broad Ideas” podcast, Bilson’s guest Tommy Dorfman asked him what he “missed most” about his relationship with the “Barry” star.

The 40-year-old actress jokingly replied, “Your big s—” before the pair burst out laughing and she added, “We can keep that.” â€¦ And cut it, let’s move onâ€ .

The former couple sparked relationship rumors in late 2019 and made their Golden Globes red carpet debut in January 2020.

However, they broke up later that year, with Bilson admitting that their split “hurt like a motherfucker.”

In another of her podcast episodes, the “OC” alum spoke with Mandy Moore about dealing with their breakup while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress said she “couldn’t leave [her] house” due to the quarantine, adding that he “had nothing to do but sit in it, deal with it and feel it.”

â€œIt was probably the hardest thing I have ever done,â€ he said. “Harder than childbirth. … If you really face it, you can come out of it and say, ‘Okay, I did it and I’m ready for the next thing.’”

Bilson shares her 7-year-old daughter Briar with ex-boyfriend Hayden Christiansen and is currently dating artist Zac LaRoc.

Hader, 44, briefly dated “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick following his split with Bilson, but is currently single.

The “Trainwreck” star is also a father to daughters Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey.

