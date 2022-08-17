Rachel Bilson Jokes That She Misses Ex-Boyfriend ‘Big DK’ Bill Hader

Pete Davidson – Apparently – He’s not the only ‘SNL’ alum with BDE.

During a recent podcast, Rachel Bilson joked that her ex, Bill Hader, is seriously talented.

On Monday’s episode of her “Broad Idea” podcast, Bilson’s guest, Tommy Dorfman, asked her what she missed “most” about her relationship with the “Barry” star.

“His big dick,” the 40-year-old jokingly replied before bursting into laughter, adding, “We can hold on to that… and cut, let’s move on.”

ex-couple Relationship rumors surfaced at the end of 2019 and they made their appearance on the red carpet. At the Golden Globes in January 2020.

but, they called it quits later that year, with Bilson acknowledging the split. “It hurts like a mother.”

Bilson joked about the autopsy of her ex-boyfriends on Monday. magic movie

In another episode of the podcast, the “OC” alum talk to Mandy Moore about dealing with their breakup while in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress said that she “can’t leave [her] house” due to the quarantine, adding that he “has nothing to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it.”

Bilson described her breakup with Hader as “harder than giving birth.” Getty Images by Christian Serrea

“This was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “Harder than giving birth. …if you really run into it, you can snap out of it and say, “Okay, I’ve done it and I’m ready for the next thing”.

bilson Ella shares her 7-year-old daughter, Briar. With her ex-fiancée Hayden Christiansen and currently dating artist Zach Larroque.

Hader and Bilson dated for a year before he quit. wireframe image

Hader, 44, briefly dated “Pitch Perfect” star Anna Kendrick after her split from Bilson, currently single.

The “Train Wreck” star is also a father to daughters Hannah, 12, Harper, 10, and Hailey, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Maggie Carey.